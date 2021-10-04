Nick Campanario has been appointed to lead the Civil Division of the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, said Kimberly J. Maki, St. Louis County Attorney.
Campanario, a graduate of NYU law school, joined the office in 2013 after working for two years as a judicial clerk at the Minnesota Supreme Court and the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota and then for ten years as a practicing lawyer at law firms in Minneapolis and Chicago. He is a current officer and board member of the St. Louis County Law Library and the Minnesota Ballet, and a former officer of AFSCME Local 3761 and board member of the regional bar association.
“With his twenty years of experience in civil litigation and other civil legal practice, Nick Campanario will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position of Civil Division Head of the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office. I am thrilled Nick accepted the position and look forward to working with him in this new role,” Maki said.
“I greatly enjoy working with the exceptional attorneys and staff throughout this office, and I could not be more thankful for this opportunity to lead the Civil Division,” added Campanario.
Campanario is a native of Duluth’s hillside and now lives in the city with his wife and son. His appointment was effective Oct. 1, 2021.
