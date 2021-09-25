BUHL — Members of the Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee and their staff members had an opportunity to sample “The Finest Water in America” along with coffee and authentic walnut potica on Wednesday during a stop in Buhl as part of a three-day tour of prospective bonding projects in Northeast Minnesota.
Other cities on this leg of the bonding tour included: Hibbing, Ely, Grand Rapids, Two Harbors, Duluth, Cloquet, Blaine and Pine City.
Sen. David Tomassoni, Independent from Chisholm, thanked his colleagues and Buhl city representatives on hand for their time on Wednesday, before introducing Sen. Tom Baak, Capital Investment Committee Chair.
Baak said the tour this past week is the second of about six the committee is conducting to look at about $5 billion in proposed projects across the state.
The goal is to have a bonding bill in place at the end of the end of the Legislative Session in May 2022.
Buhl is requesting $1.45 million to replace its deteriorating water tower to comply with current industry guidelines, and to prepare the city for continued economic and residential growth, according to city officials.
The city’s iconic silver water tank containing red lettering that includes the town’s name, Buhl followed by “The Finest Water in America,” was last updated in 1974 and is peeling and in disrepair, City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze told committee members.
In order to conform with Minnesota Department of Health guidelines of providing a minimum one-day water storage capacity, the city is looking at replacing the current 100,000-gallon elevated storage tank with an elevated 200,000-gallon tank, according to information provided by the city at the special meeting on Wednesday.
Buhl Mayor John Klarich, during discussion ahead of the meeting on Monday, said the city would like to have the new water tank resemble the current one, should the project move forward.
“I think that’s what the public would like,” Klarich told council members.
After some introductions, Pervenanze thanked the Bonding Committee for taking the time to stop and hear the city’s request, and he then provided some background on the three-phase infrastructure project ongoing in Buhl.
“We are trying to do everything the right way,” Pervenanze said, while telling lawakers about all of the planning and effort that went into the different phases of the project.
The first two phases of the capital improvement project came in at roughly $6.3 million and $2.1 million respectively and included water, sewer, and street replacement, and storm sewer, street reconstruction, and housing development. The water tower reconstruction at $1.45 million is proposed as Phase 3.
The local portion for the projects is estimated at $6.2 million, but that number would be reduced by $1.4 million should the bonding request be granted, according to Pervenanze.
Buhl secured $3.4 in grant dollars through a combination of the United States Department of Agriculture, Public Facilities Authority, Community Development Block Grant, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, and previous state bonding appropriation.
In advance of the water tower reconstruction project, the city invested in a preliminary engineering report with options for the water tower replacement, and also invested in a utility rate structure, and has implemented a series of increases that began in 2019 based on results of the report.
Smoke testing and televising of the town’s infrastructure system was done in advance of the project, helping the city to identify and address problem areas.
The city has replaced 16,300 linear feet of old cast iron water pipe, 7,300 linear feet of clay time sewer lines, and 5,600 linear feet of storm sewer.
City officials said the project was challenging at times, due to old steam heating lines buried throughout the town, and crews encountered trolly tracks while replacing infrastructure on the main street.
City Councilor John Markas noted that even with the rate increases in place, Buhl’s utility rates are less than surrounding communities.
Pervenanze said once the infrastructure projects are complete, the city plans to focus on economic development and residential development.
Buhl City leaders also talked about future growth planned for the community, including a new 10-unit housing development, and the possibility of future housing development projects.
“The location is a plus,” Klarich told committee members.
Markas agreed, adding that often there are couples with one spouse working to the east of Buhl, and the other to the west, making Buhl’s central location ideal.
---
From worst to first
Buhl residents haven’t always been fortunate enough to have a source of quality water.
A history of the town’s relationship with water is included in a publication on Buhl’s centennial entitled, “A Town is Born” authored by Stephen Hecimovich with contributions by Sara Samuelson.
Buhl was plagued with water problems from its beginning in 1900 until 1914 when Iver Olson resolved the problem by digging a 698-foot well, which happens to be the same well Buhl uses today, according to an excerpt from that publication provided at Wednesday’s meeting.
Early settlers to Buhl paid a local man — Al Goldbrandt — at a rate of five cents for a pail, fifty cents for a bucket, or one dollar a barrel for water he hauled from a nearby spring, and transported to Buhl in a sled or small wagon.
Families were also known to walk to the Grant or Sharon Mines on Sunday, and carry water to their homes by the bucket full in order to have water for washing clothes on Monday, which was traditionally wash day.
By April of 1900, $6,000 was allocated for digging a well and establishing a water plant. A well was dug by John Carlson at a wage of $3 per day, and when completed there was finally running water established in Buhl. The original well was located where the town’s power plant can be found today.
In December of 1901, strategic pumps were placed at various parts of town, and people would go to these sites with containers to secure water. It is reported that by 1903 Buhl had a public well with a windless over it.
Upon completion of the public well a water tank was built at a location just east of the village hall, that is currently where the bandstand is located. This water tank was made of redwood and it was occasionally used on the sly by some youth of the community for swimming purposes. Later, the tower was moved to Kinney where it was used for many years.
There was continued dissatisfaction with the water Buhl was procuring, and in 1902 there were attempts to deepen the well, and later that year, a new well was dug, but the water quality remained very poor.
The village council spent much time trying to resolve the town’s dilemma with water quality, and then in 1914, it decided to sink a shaft at a site where in 1901 a supervisor for M.A. Hanna was drilling a test hole in search of iron ore, and found water instead.
Iver Olson won the bid to dig the new well, and upon completion the well went down a depth of 698 feet.
The casing for the well goes down 365 feet while the remaining 333 feet go through solid granite, it’s noted in the history.
The redwood tank at the site was replaced with the city’s current 100,000 gallon, 18 foot high water tank.
With its 698 foot deep well and high pure, cold water, Buhl garnered a reputation for its high quality water.
Charles Crosby, Buhl’s mayor from 1922 through 1928, decided the town should take advantage of that fact.
Crosby is quoted in the written history, “back in the 20s when open touring cars were traveling at reckless speeds of 30 miles per hour through clouds of dust, there were two prime interests of these people: good drinking water and public restrooms.”
The village council decided to capitalize on the rapidly increasing tourist business.
“A comfortable, clean restroom was provided and approval received from the State Board of Health on our water supply,” it states. “We gave instructions to paint and erect signs on our highways leading into town, to bear these slogans.
---
Buhl Water Company is established
In the early 1980s, the Iron Range economy and Buhl’s outlooks looked bleak.
Over half of the taconite jobs on the Range had been eliminated and numerous people were forced to seek their fortunes elsewhere. Buhl experienced 40 vacant homes, and 50 of the 56 trailer houses from the trailer court there moved out.
Milt Radjenovich, the town’s mayor at that time, came up with the idea of marketing Buhl’s deep well.
“At first met with skepticism, through the support and encouragement of Governor Rudy Perpich and Buhl born 3M Vice President Lee Berlin, he was able to attract enough investors to start the company,” as explained in the written history.
It goes on to state that in February of 1986, the Buhl Water company sold four cases of water.
Buhl water is now sold in most markets throughout Minnesota and in stores in Wisconsin, Michigan, and the Dakotas.
As business gradually increased, Radjenovich is quoted to say, “We have managed to stay above water.”
A test by a firm in Georgia scored Buhl water at 94.8 out of 95.
“The testers were astounded,” it stated.
A professor with the University of Minnesota stated that the water is, “of the very highest quality.”
