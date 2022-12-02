IRON RANGE—A new theater company is quite literally getting the show on the road, starting with a New Year’s presentation in Virginia.
From there, the company will take productions to stages across the Iron Range. That includes community centers, schools, and senior living facilities.
“We want to bring theater out to the folks who can’t normally make the trip to a performance space in a larger town,” said longtime theater director Pete Pellinen, who founded the new troupe—Stages of the Range Players—with playwright Mary McReynolds, the former executive director of the Lyric Center for the Arts.
Pellinen, president of Stages of the Range, said the group plans to produce several productions each year, including drama, comedy, and radio plays.
Pellinen spent 22 years as director of Small Parts Players Regional Theater Company, which brought theater education and performance art to young Iron Rangers in second through 12th grade, and he was instrumental in creating Northern Stage Works (formerly Iron Range Regional Repertory Players) community theater company 22 years ago. He founded the children’s theater company in 2000 with assistance of a Blandin Foundation Fellowship and investment.
Those theater companies were based in Virginia.
Stages of the Range was launched “with hopes of developing more of a regional series of presentations to bring theater to our neighboring towns,” beyond Virginia, he said. “We always hoped to do that before. It will be easier with a more mobile” format, he said. “Communities haven’t had all that much opportunity for this type of stuff.”
The group also aims to offer a welcoming atmosphere to first-time actors from throughout the area. Performers in the upcoming presentation of the company’s “Surviving the Spotlight” set for Dec. 30 and 31 at Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia, include individuals from Hoyt Lakes, Tower-Soudan, and Cherry, Pellinen said.
By opening up the theater experience to children, older adults and communities across the Range, “we hope to make it a better year than the year we’ve been through,” he added.
Performing at assisted living and senior centers will be particularly important for those audiences, who don’t always have access to live theater, Pellinen said.
Casts and props will move from stage to stage. Some shows will not require elaborate sets, such as the company’s live script readings of radio shows that will take audiences back to the days of the Johnson Wax- and Pepsodent-sponsored programs, like, “The New Adventures of Sherlock Holmes,” from decades ago.
In a world of “computer-generated stuff, it almost encourages people to shut their eyes and let their minds fill in the blanks while we provide the basis for the story,” Pellinen said.
Radio shows, in fact, “were how we got started” with the local community theater, he said. Businesses and groups would hire the actors for Christmas parties, featuring readings of programs such as “Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus.”
Pellinen said the company will perform familiar plays and also some “people have never heard of” in an effort to provide variety and growth.
“We need to develop our audience. When the audience requires more from you, everyone will be a lot happier,” he added.
Beginning next year, Stages of the Range Players will hold monthly script readings—“a great way to dip your toe into acting,” Pellinen said. “Getting into theater can be frightening. If going to an audition looks scary to you, drop in at a script reading. You’ll meet new friends and get a feel for what it’s like to participate.”
Radio plays are an especially good way to start because no memorization is required. “If you can read, you can be part of the show.”
Pellinen noted that most people are familiar with “acting,” they just don’t recognize it. “If you don’t think you’ve done it before, people do it all the time—get into character or assume a different persona—they just do it for a shorter period of time.”
Each past community production has included new performers. “People think, ‘I’d like to try it,’ but don’t jump in when they get a chance. It’s helpful when the pieces are smaller. Very few people have done just one show and never come back. Most, when they look in the mirror, are proud and wonder, ‘When is the next one?”
The age range for actors will depend on the production, Pellinen said, adding that some plays will have multi-generational casts.
Dinner theater had been a decade’s long New Year’s tradition in Virginia for community theater, but “with COVID we haven’t done it in a couple years,” Pellinen noted.
Stages of the Range Players will bring that back with its two performances at the ITMEC.
“Mystery dinner theater is fun because the audience gets involved,” Pellinen said. One of the characters always dies and diners assist the cast in solving the case.
“Surviving the Spotlight” tells the story of a modern-day talent search show, like “America’s Got Talent” or “The Voice,” Pellinen said. During one of the audition acts a contestant dies, and the audience must decide if it was an accident or a murder.
The dinner will be catered by Kunnari’s Kitchen, of Virginia, with a selection of three entrees. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at: https://our.show/srp-surviving-the-spotlight before Dec. 24.
McReynolds, who has 20 years of experience coordinating artistic presentations and productions and serving as rural arts advocate, said Stages of the Range is significant for the area.
“Bringing communities together around the arts is important to our Iron Range communities, and this is one more way we can do that,” she said. “This new theater company has the twist of being able to take their shows on the road.”
Pellinen, who played a key role in the development of the Laurentian Arts and Culture Alliance which saved the 1912 historic Lyric Opera House in Virginia, said he is excited for the company to begin touring.
“We plan to make theater fun for Iron Rangers of all ages,” he said.
For more information, including script reading dates, visit StagesoftheRangePlayers on Facebook or Instagram.
