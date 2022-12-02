New regional theater

Stages of the Range Players Zach Schroeder, Nina Kamph, and Kaija Pellinen, rehearse for the new theater company’s first performance.

 Submitted photo

IRON RANGE—A new theater company is quite literally getting the show on the road, starting with a New Year’s presentation in Virginia.

From there, the company will take productions to stages across the Iron Range. That includes community centers, schools, and senior living facilities.

