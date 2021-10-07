CHISHOLM — Chisholm KIDS PLUS is looking for adults to serve as reading pals for second graders at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary School in Chisholm.
“We’re looking for 10 to 15 volunteers and they would spend about 30 to 45 minutes reading per week,” said Cristina Griffiths Executive Director for Chisholm KIDS PLUS on Wednesday.
Griffiths said the Reading Pals program is funded through a grant from the Northland Foundation as part of its AGE to age initiative to bridge the generation gap, and is new to the Chisholm School District this year.
“Reading Pals engages Age to age sites in the region to invite older adult volunteers to read with children during the school year, providing reading and literacy support for the children and a sense of purpose and satisfaction for older adults,” according to information provided by the Northland Foundation.
Vaughan-Steffensrud Principal Jeffrey Hancock called the program a “win-win,” while talking about the potential benefits to students, and their adult reading pals.
Hancock said the way the program is designed — whereby students and the adult volunteers take turns reading — gives the students another opportunity to read aloud, which is a benefit whether they are struggling with reading or reading fluently to build on their reading skills.
“It gives them another set of ears, and someone else to encourage them,” Hancock said.
The program is also an opportunity for parents or grandparents, whose children or grandchildren are grown to once again have a connection with youth, and the educational community, he noted.
This is the first time Reading Pals is being offered in Chisholm. The program has already been implemented in Aitkin, Ely, Hermantown, McGregor, Moose Lake, Proctor and Two Harbors.
Griffiths said ideally volunteers for the Chisholm program should be 50 or older, but younger volunteers would be considered to ensure there are an adequate number to accommodate both second grade classes at the Vaughan-Steffensrud. All Reading Pals are required to undergo a background check prior to being approved for volunteering.
The plan is to have each volunteer paired up with two Reading Pals, who they would read to each week. All of the reading materials are being provided by Chisholm KIDS PLUS AGE to age.
“We have two signed up already,” Griffiths said.
Each community offering a reading program through AGE to age has identified the best way to implement the program to benefit their community.Some of the programs have come up with different names, but all have a common goal — to help children in their community become better readers, and in the process create friendships across the generations.
“McGregor has created a reading program that ensures that children have access to books and offers a reading club where children sign up for and read monthly with members of their families. Meanwhile, Ely offers an in and out of school reading program and utilizes volunteers to work directly with students, and Two Harbors runs their program after school and during the summer,” Jan Amys, a senior program officer for the Northland Foundation wrote in a press release.
“Each program targets different grades but all work with children one-on-one or in small groups that support their reading and literacy skills,” Amys said.
For questions, or to sign up to be a Reading Pal, please call the Chisholm KIDS PLUS office at 218-254-5727, extension 3206.
The Northland Foundation launched its KIDS PLUS program in the early 90s with one idea in mind: to more actively improve the wellbeing of children and youth in northeastern Minnesota. Since then, KIDS PLUS has blossomed into a whole family of initiatives to help communities in the region support the healthy development of children and young people, from birth to adulthood, according to its website.
In 2012 Chisholm KIDS PLUS started its AGE to age initiative in conjunction with the Northland Foundation, joining about 17 other communities with AGE to age programs aimed at providing intergenerational activities.
The Chisholm program continues to offer monthly intergenerational activities. Some examples include a bus trip to the Bentleyville Tour of Lights in Duluth, and the Bike Ambassador program.
The Bike Ambassador program is a collaboration between Chisholm KIDS PLUS AGE to age and Chisholm Community Education and is headed up by Mark Wangensteen. Group bike rides are scheduled on the Mesabi Bike Trail and the Redhead Mountain Bike Trail through this program, and include tips on bike safety.
