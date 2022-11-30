ELY—Thursday will mark the end of an era for Bois Forte operating WELY as the station will go silent as of that date to begin the transition to a new owner, Zoe Communications, Inc.

Once the sale is finalized Dec. 1 and approved by the FCC, it will end months of behind-the-scenes work by Bois Forte Business Development CEO Mayan Beltran and Bois Forte’s legal team to find a buyer for the station. Plans had initially been called for the station to shut down June 1st, but an outpouring of community support and potential buyers resulted in that deadline being extended until September 1st and subsequently to December 1st.

