New owners carry on Sammy’s tradition in Hibbing

HIBBING — Even when not rolling, stretching and crimping fresh scratch-made dough, “painting” it with Grandpa Sam’s original spice-blended tomato sauce, and running the iconic, longtime family eatery, Joe and Brita Baratto can often be found at the Hibbing location of Sammy’s Pizza & Restaurant.
The only difference is — on those days off — the couple is not covered in flour, and the Barattos can relish reminiscences of their childhoods along with other customers.
They simply “can’t stay away from pizza,” said the new minority owners of the original pizza shop on Hibbing’s historic Howard Street.
The couple rang in the new year as business partners with Tony and Mike Jerulle, taking over for Rich and Rachel Chalupsky, who co-owned the Hibbing Sammy’s for 18 years.
Taking on a four-generation business with devoted “Sammy’s lovers” comes with responsibility, said the duo. But it’s something they are proud to do — and the Barattos have the experience to do it.
Joe Baratto learned the joy of “making people happy with food” from his Italian family. He started his career as a cook in Hibbing at the former Zimmy’s restaurant, worked for a stint at Rudi’s Pizza, and most recently was a 22-year chef at Grandma’s In The Park.
Brita Baratto also felt connected to food from a young age. Coming from a large family, gatherings always revolved around food, and “going out to eat was a treat,” she said.
She started out in the fast food industry, and at age 18 began at Grandma’s, where she met her husband and worked for 21 years, serving as general manager.
Both born and raised in Hibbing, the Barattos knew they needed to look for employment elsewhere when they learned the independently owned Grandmas In The Park would close permanently in late November.
It so happened Rich and Rachel Chalupsky were moving away from the area to start a new chapter in their lives. That opened a new chapter for the Barattos at Sammy’s.
Brita Baratto has fond memories of spending time with family at Sammy’s as a child, she said. And whenever out-of-town family members visit Hibbing, it's the first place they want to go.
That is not unusual at all.
Sammy’s is the first stop in town for many former residents, who swing in not only for nostalgia sake, but for the traditional pizza and many other offerings including pastas, stromboli, sandwiches, salads, soups, burgers, broasted chicken and other fare.
Aside from specials, the menu remains the same. After all, “you don’t fix what’s not broken,” Joe Baratto said.
And the pizza tradition at Sammy’s is 67 years strong.
It all started with the late Sam Perrella, who opened a small café in Keewatin in the early-1950s with his wife, Louise, after he was laid off from a mine.
Sam had heard stories from World War II veterans about favorite foods they’d discovered while serving in Italy, and he decided to investigate, according to information on the Sammy's Pizza website. He spent a short time in Chicago, where learned about cutting pizza in squares. He and Louise then put their own touches on traditional family recipes, opening the first Sammy’s Pizza in Hibbing in 1954.
The first pizza shop was across the street from the current location, which soon became its home and later expanded into a 5,000-square-foot restaurant that seats 240 and offers banquet space for private gatherings.
Sammy's Pizza has grown to 14 locations across Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota. Each is locally owned and uses Sam and Louise’s original recipes.
Pizzas — touted by Sammy’s as handcrafted “works for art” — are made with fresh, hand-cut veggies, locally-sourced meats, and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese sliced in-house.
A gluten-free cauliflower and other gluten-free options are also available, and the restaurant has a selection of tap beers and wine.
In 2015, PMQ Pizza Magazine, the pizza industry’s leading magazine publication and website, inducted Sammy’s Pizza into its Pizza Hall of Fame, which pays tribute to popular pizzerias in business for 50 years or longer that are recognized as pillars in their community.
To celebrate Sammy’s 67 years in business, an anniversary event will be held from April 13 to 15. With the purchase of a large or family sized pizza, patrons can add a medium, one-topping pizza for just 67 cents. And on April 15, the restaurant will donate 67% of proceeds to area schools.
The Barattos, who have an 18-year-old daughter, said they have been blessed in their new endeavor with many dedicated, longtime employees. The Hibbing location has 50 part- and full-time staff members.
And they have been lucky, as well, the couple said, to have so many supportive customers, who have been generous during the COVID-19 pandemic and understanding of restrictions and the need to support small businesses.
Sammy’s all-you-can-eat buffet, held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily and 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays, has re-opened. The restaurant also offers delivery, pick-up and curbside service.
The Barattos said they are proud to keep the Sammy’s Pizza tradition — with all of its “joy and happy memories” — going in their hometown.
“We are happy to stay in the community,” Joe Baratto said. “This is our home.”
Sammy’s Pizza & Restaurant of Hibbing is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
