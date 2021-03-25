VIRGINIA — The Miners Memorial Arena had an historic day last Saturday, when it hosted the final high school game to ever be played on its ice. More than six decades after hosting the first hockey game here in January 1960, the arena provided the stage for the Virginia/Mountain Iron Blue Devils taking a 5-4 victory over the Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East Golden Bears.
More nostalgia is set to play out this weekend, when the last figure skating show will be held at the historic Miners, and the public will have its very last chance to skate on the ice Sunday afternoon. The open skate from 2-7 p.m. will be limited to 250 people inside the building at one time and social distancing is required.
Preparing for those special closing moments, however, as the old Miners is soon to be replaced by its state-of-the-art successor — the Miners Event and Convention Center — has been challenging.
The 62-year-old Miners Memorial Building in Virginia continues to show its age. “More often than not there’s a mechanical problem,” said Virginia Parks and Recreation Director Brian Silber.
Getting the ice to freeze in a timely manner using the current antiquated method is not easy, even in the winter, he said. Recently, staff had to rebuild a compressor “just to fire up” the system.
Not to mention, it's not uncommon for water pipes to break, or for the heating mechanics to fail, as happened during a recent cold snap, when there was no heat in the lobby. When heat was restored, staff was faced with yet another valve issue and then couldn’t turn the heat off.
Those involved in planning for the new MECC say the $38 million community facility offering two full-size sheets of ice, a convention and conference center, fitness areas for community and sport teams, and an indoor cushioned walking/running track can’t come soon enough. A grand opening for the center, being built just north of the current facility in Virginia, has been set for Sept. 20. It will begin with a ribbon cutting, followed by several days of events highlighting various areas of the building, Silber said. Reservations are already being accepted for events in October.
The new MECC
The MECC, with 144,000 square feet of event space, is set up to allow for functions taking place in each arena and a third in the convention center all at once. For instance, there could be a trade show in one arena, a concert in the other and a wedding party in the ballroom, they noted.
It’s been a long time coming for the much-needed multipurpose center, but worth the wait, said a design team member, Mike Mohar, adding that he is sure the public will be pleasantly surprised with its function and attention to details.
While contractors are busy constructing the structure, the design team has been working on the aesthetics — selecting furniture and making decisions on everything from paint colors to flooring.
To honor the area’s heritage, the MECC will have a mining and logging theme, incorporating rustic textures and hues such as slate and rusty reds. A stone fireplace in a common area is being designed with a wood mantle made from a downed tree in the city’s Olcott Park.
The banquet area will be “elegant and comfortable” and the arenas will be family friendly, said Maija Biondich, a member of the design team and a Virginia city councilor. “There will be something for each group.”
The design team, she said, has paid close attention to details, such as making use of a support pole that will also function as a charging station.
The MECC’s main ballroom, which has 6,400 square feet of reception space, will seat 500 for dinner, up to 750 in an auditorium seating arrangement, and more than 1,000 standing room-style, Silber said.
The main state-of-the-art arena will have a seating capacity of 2,000 (both sitting and standing). And the secondary arena can provide year-round ice for summer figure skating and hockey camps and tournaments.
The facility also has built-in areas for numerous locker rooms and unfinished locker room space will be available for a junior hockey team. Silber said it will have “some of the nicest locker rooms of any public-owned facility.”
Planning for a new arena
Design team member Greg Gilness said the city’s first discussions on the need for a place like the MECC began in 2004. Officials tossed around the idea of expanding the current building. Four years later, there was initial work on state bonding for an event center project, but then “the economy tanked.”
It wasn’t until the fall of 2018 that Virginia residents approved a 1% sales tax for the renovation, reconstruction, expansion and improvement of the Miners Memorial Complex. The Minnesota Legislature then approved imposing the sales tax in May 2019, and it went into effect last January.
While favorable weather has helped keep the project on track, it is ahead of schedule primarily due to “forward thinking” contractors and construction management, Silber noted. “They knew COVID could throw a curveball.” Steps of the project have been “scheduled out” to keep it moving, he said. Site Supervisor Gary Francisco of the regionally based Kraus-Anderson Construction Co., “is always planning ahead — weeks ahead,” Silber added.
The majority of the project’s contractors and vendors are from the Iron Range, the team noted.
The public can follow the progress of the MECC, which has taken shape during the past many months, on its website, meccmn.com. Up next, Silber said, is pouring the floors set for the next two weeks.
“Every aspect of the design,” he added, is tailored for growth and changing needs. For instance, the building’s walls are outfitted with extra electrical conduit “for future electronics — to grow with the times and technology.”
The structure will also be energy-efficient. An ammonia-based system, which is more cost-effective and environmentally friendly, will be used to freeze the arena ice. And the building will be equipped with a passive solar wall, which will reduce energy consumption needed to heat the facility, Silber said.
Materials have also been selected for their “quality and durability,” Mohar said. Members of the design team toured other facilities across the state to pick up ideas and learn from mistakes.
The existing complex “has been a good building,” Gilness said. But it was built in the late-1950s and has been outdated for some time. The area has also been in great need of convention center space.
The public can expect to see demolition around July, Silber said. The Ewens Field football stadium was flattened last spring to make way for the MECC.
Sixth Street South is also slated to be extended to 12th Avenue to provide new access to the center, Gilness said. There will be parking lots on both sides of the facility, with 528 parking spaces.
“Watching the (MECC’s) progress has been interesting,” Biondich said.
Silber said those involved in the project have been diligent about “ensuring the end product is what Virginia and the Iron Range was promised.”
And he anticipates that it will “exceed expectations.”
