The Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board will have a new look.
As a result of last week’s general election, five Republicans and three Democrats are likely in line to sit on the eight-member advisory board at the Eveleth-based state of Minnesota economic development agency.
“We follow the state statute,” Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner said. “The election determines the people (state legislators) who have the required percentage of their constituents in the taconite district.”
It’s shaping up to be the first time in the agency’s 81-year history that the board will composed of a Republican majority.
Four Republicans assured to be on the board are Rob Farnsworth of Hibbing, (Senate District 7), Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids (Senate District 6), Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids (House District 7A), and Ben Davis of Crosslake (House District 6A).
A fifth Republican, Roger Skraba of Ely (House 3A), will be on the board if Skraba prevails in a recount with incumbent Democrat Farmer-Labor (DFL) Rep. Rob Ecklund of International Falls.
Skraba edged Ecklund by 15 votes.
Democrats assured to be on the board are Grant Hauschild of Hermantown (Senate District 3) and Dave Lislegard of Aurora (House District 7B).
An eighth board member, a senator, will be appointed by new Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis.
The DFL party in the general election took majority control of the Minnesota Senate.
The Senate Majority Leader appointment in all likelihood would mean a third Democrat on the board.
If Ecklund were to win the recount with Skraba, the board could be split 4-4.
If the recount confirms Skraba as the House 3A winner, it would also mean at least four new members on the board—Skraba, Davis, Farnsworth, and Hauschild.
The Senate Majority Leader appointment would likely mean a fifth new member on the board.
Under state statute, the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Advisory Board is made up of state senators and representatives elected from state senatorial or legislative districts in which one-third or more of the residents reside within the agency’s service area.
One additional state senator is appointed by the Majority Leader of the Senate. The members are appointed in January of every odd-numbered year and serve until January of the next odd-numbered year.
Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation programs and operations are funded by taconite taxes paid by Iron Range mining companies.
Grants and loans made by the agency support a variety of community development programs, business development, infrastructure projects, recreational trail development, culture and tourism, broadband development, mineland reclamation, downtown revitalization, dilapidated building removal, and more.
The agency commissioner recommends projects to the advisory board.
The current board will likely have its last meeting in December.
The new board will be formed after the Minnesota Legislature reconvenes in January.
Also to be resolved would be electing a new chair of the board.
Ecklund has been serving as chair following the passing of Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm.
Along with the new board, the agency will have a new commissioner.
Phillips, an Eveleth native, retires in January after eight years as commissioner.
Phillips in 2015 was appointed by former Gov. Mark Dayton and reappointed in 2019 by Gov. Tim Walz.
Skraba, who as Ely mayor worked with Phillips, praised Phillips for his work as commissioner across the region.
“If we can get another leader like Mark Phillips, we’re going to be golden,” Skraba said.
Walz will appoint a new commissioner.
Phillips said he expects the new board will work collaboratively in support of communities and projects within the agency’s 13,000 square-mile service area.
“They’re representing their constituents through the IRRRB,” Phillips said.
