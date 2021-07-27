VIRGINIA — A new form of transportation will be taking off in Virginia this summer.
The city has formed a partnership with Bird, a Los Angeles-based electronic scooter company.
“I think this will make a great addition to our community. There are many local trails that will be able to be used for the scooters,” including those around the lakes, said Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr.
A fleet of e-scooters are expected to “land” in Virginia this week. Bird is launching with 50 scooters, according to an email from the company.
Bird states that its scooters offer “a more livable future” for cities by reducing traffic congestion and carbon emissions. They are “the ideal socially distant way to get around,” states the email.
The scooters will give residents and visitors another way to “cruise around the city,” Cuffe said by phone Tuesday.
There is no cost to the city to bring Bird to town, he noted. The company works with “community partners,” who provide a place for the scooters to be parked.
So far, the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center is one of those partners. Other Bird locations will be at Olcott Park and downtown Virginia, said Virginia Parks and Recreation Director Brian Silber.
Riders download the Bird mobile application, verify that they are at least 18 years old, make a reservation and pay for use of a scooter through the app. New riders then watch educational tutorials about how to ride and park the scooter and other regulations specific to the host city.
The app provides a map displaying nearby vehicles and riding zones. Scooters — which have a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour — are unlocked by scanning a QR code at the top of the vehicle.
A “beginner mode” is available for new riders or those “who just want to cruise,” according to Bird. The feature offers a “gentle acceleration mode” to help riders “feel comfortable and build confidence.”
Riders also consult the Bird app to park a scooter. Scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and never block driving lanes or driveways.
Designated parking locations are listed on the app. Riders are prompted to take a photo of the vehicle and submit it to the app to assure the scooter is parked correctly.
Riders follow state bicycle laws and are required to obey all standard rules of the road. The electric scooters can be used on most city roadways, on area multi-purpose trails and in bike lanes, but not on sidewalks.
All riders are encouraged to take safety measures, such as wearing a helmet and protective gear.
While Minnesota state law does not require bicyclists to wear helmets, the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota strongly recommends wearing head protection to prevent or reduce the severity of brain injuries in the event of a crash.
Operational zones can also be set that can slow down a scooter or make it come to a stop in restricted areas.
Bird scooters cost $1 to unlock and 10 cents to 35 cents per minute to rent, according to the company website. Each city’s ride minimum and per-minute rate is listed on the “payment” tab of the app.
Bird also has a Community Pricing Program. Free rides are being offered to healthcare workers and emergency personnel. To register, those workers can email a copy of their medical identification card, along with their name and phone number to together@bird.co. Eligible riders will receive two free 30-minute rides per day “for as long as it takes to help our communities to recover from this global health crisis,” states the Bird email.
Bird has additionally expanded the program to provide free ride incentives to teachers, and a 50% discount to low income riders, Pell grant recipients, select nonprofit and community organizations, veterans and senior citizens.
To sign up for the Community Pricing Program, download the Bird app, create an account, and email proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.
Bird’s “community mode” allows anyone with a Bird account to report or provide feedback on vehicle-related issues such as poorly parked or damaged vehicles in their area. When a report is submitted, a member of the Bird team is assigned to correct the issue. Anyone can access community mode by tapping the yield sign on the bottom left of the Bird map.
A spokesperson for the company stated in the email to the newspaper: “A growing list of cities, states, and countries are looking to micromobility alternatives, such as scooters and bikes, not only as a means of minimizing congestion but also as a way to support local economic recovery. We are excited to work with the City of Virginia to offer residents safe and sustainable transportation during the pandemic and beyond.”
“Scooters make for a useful way to bridge the gap between public transportation and a person’s home or work,” Silber said in a press release. “More transportation options can bring many benefits to the city.”
“We are happy to welcome Bird to the City of Virginia,” Cuffe said.
The Bird app can be found at https://go.bird.co/. More information about the company and its scooters can be found at www.bird.co and on its blog at www.bird.co/blog.
