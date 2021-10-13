VIRGINIA — The designation of Certified School Risk Manager (CSRM) has been conferred on Jamie Lindseth, of Range Reliable Agency in Virginia, Minn., following his successful completion of a comprehensive insurance education program sponsored by the Society of Certified School Risk Managers. This accomplishment was affirmed by the President of the Society of CSRM, Dr. William T. Hold, Ph.D., CIC, CPCU, CLU. The full CSRM credentials were sent to Mr. Lindseth on October 12, 2021 in official confirmation of the achievement.
The Society of CSRM is a key member of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, the nation’s preeminent provider of insurance and risk management education. The National Alliance conducts more than 2,500 programs annually throughout all 50 states, Virgin Islands, Mexico, Puerto Rico and around the world. This program is designed to serve a variety of individuals practicing risk management in a school environment so that they may better serve their organizations’ needs and requirements.
Mr. Lindseth has demonstrated his professional competence through the successful completion of the five CSRM courses and the corresponding comprehensive examinations that focus on all major fields of risk—the fundamentals of risk management, handling school risks, measuring school risks, funding school risks, and administering school risks.
Jamie started his insurance career in 1998, and serves commercial and individual accounts across the State of Minnesota. He successfully earned his Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation in 2011. Jamie served on the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and was Board Chair in 2008. He is a current Director on the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce Board, and was Board Chair in 2012 and 2018. Jamie is an active Hibbing Kiwanis Member, EFGSD Joint Rec Board Director, and Head Baseball Coach at Eveleth-Gilbert High School.
