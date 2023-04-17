MOUNTAIN IRON—The building where countless local kids learned to swim, senior citizens sipped morning coffee, people practiced yoga and pumped iron, plus so much more, has sat vacant since its doors closed July 31, 2022.
But, behind the scenes, a group of dedicated community members have been working hard to rebuild the former Mesabi Family YMCA into a new regional recreation and wellness center to benefit all ages and to add value back to the area.
That group, the Mesabi Fit Coalition, just reached a victory for its cause, finalizing a purchase agreement March 31 to acquire the facility, and launching a capital campaign last week to help open its doors again—perhaps as soon as late-summer.
It will not reopen as a Y, but as a rebranded, nonprofit-run recreation, fitness and community wellness center.
Additional work and the community’s support is needed for the entire project to come to fruition, but the coalition has cleared its first big hurdles to confidently make the announcement that the center is now a reality.
Currently, $1,100,000 has been raised for the estimated $2.4 million purchase, renovation and startup. The immediate plan is to do a much-needed facelift, hire staff, and begin building memberships for patrons to use the pool, attend fitness and yoga classes, and work out in the fitness center, which is set to be open 24 hours per day, unlike the Y, which had set hours. Extensive interior remodeling will follow as funds become available.
The coalition plans to open after minimal renovations are complete. Depending on contractor and staffing availability, that could be by summer’s end, and freshening the building into a more modern facility with an emphasis on a welcoming aesthetic is planned to be ongoing, according to Mesabi Fit.
The coalition and its 12-member board of directors envisions a place where the successes of the Y are recreated, but even more holistic wellness and recreational opportunities are provided.
Its website states: “Our goal is to redevelop and operate the property through a non-profit community recreation center sustained in part by user memberships.”
The idea is to take a good thing and make it better—to “draw off” what made the Y successful and “make it more well-rounded with a wellness-focused approach,” said Sharon Chadwick, board chairwoman.
Physical fitness—with workout equipment, group exercises classes, and senior fitness programs—will be supplemented with wellness services centered on “emotional well-being and a sense of community,” Chadwick said. “We want to have a location where people can look forward to going and have a good time.”
That would include space for seniors to sip coffee after morning laps in the pool and an indoor children’s play area, where kids can “burn off energy during the rough-weather months we have up here.”
Chadwick and the entire Mesabi Fit team have previous ties to the Mesabi Family YMCA, as members, employees, board members and supporters.
The coalition formed in August 2022 with a mission of ensuring that the former Y facility would be used for aquatic, fitness and other recreational opportunities by the general public, including children, seniors and low-income families.
The facility was built as an investment in the community and remains a viable structure, according to Mesabi Fit.
The coalition is not unlike the original grassroots group that launched the Mesabi Family YMCA. Its first programs were offered in 1982, and in the late-1980s, a campaign was created to build a permanent structure, said Marieta Johnson, coalition board secretary and one of the residents involved in the opening of the local Y.
Community leaders Pat Roche and Mark Phillips were instrumental in helping to raise the capital needed, and the building was dedicated in 1992, she said.
For three decades, the facility in Mountain Iron served as a community center for fitness and recreation. In early July 2022, the Mesabi Y announced its dissolution, citing “financial strain” from loss of memberships, heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, and high costs of maintaining the aging building as its main reasons for the closure.
A memorandum of understanding was formed with the Duluth YMCA, which agreed to take over some of the core programs, such as summer camp. A few of those initiatives, including youth soccer and a diabetes prevention program, continued off-campus.
Mesabi Fit intends to ensure the building lives up to its original purpose as a community center for health and wellness, Chadwick said.
Re-opening the building—which houses a full-sized pool, top-quality fitness equipment, handicapped accessibility, a sauna and hot tub, showers and locker rooms—prevents the loss of a large regional investment that would otherwise cost $10-$12 million to recreate, plus $2-$3 million for equipment and startup costs, according to the coalition.
Chadwick said the Y’s previous leased fitness equipment, which had been updated shortly before the closure, including a Queenax modular training apparatus, are part of the purchase agreement.
Since the Y’s dissolution, 11 area cities and townships have also unanimously passed resolutions supporting reuse of the building.
After all, say coalition members, it is beneficial to a community to have a regional recreational center that is socially oriented, modern, and inviting to all ages—and where things such as swimming lessons and youth programs are provided—to make the area more attractive to young families and businesses that sustain the local economy.
At the same time, Chadwick said, the coalition recognizes that the area has a large senior demographic; therefore, programs focused on enhancing fitness and socialization for an aging population are a priority, as well.
An Essentia Health community survey found senior citizens overwhelmingly suffer from loneliness, she said.
Teenagers also are in need of a welcoming and safe place for recreation, Chadwick said, noting the results of a recent local survey in which less than half of area high schoolers said they feel like adults care about them.
—-
Mesabi Fit is well on its way to realizing what was once just a dream.
A new emphasis on marketing and modernization, along with a concentration on networking and partnering with other organizations, are among the approaches the coalition views as ways to minimize costs for long-term success.
Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation has already backed the project with grant funding for purchase of the building, Johnson said.
And $300,000 “can be unlocked by raising matching funds so we end up with $600,000 on startup costs,” Chadwick said. “Community support will unlock those dollars” through donations and memberships.
Essentia Health and other organizations have expressed interest in partnering with the center, Johnson added.
Other key reasons the coalition expects the center to prosper include the 24/7 model and lack of restrictions and fees required by the national YMCA organization.
Johnson emphasized that Mesabi Fit began as and continues to be a group void of “finger-pointing,” consisting of members who supported the previous Y’s efforts, but have new ideas for the future. Mesabi Fit aims to be “constructive and positive.”
“An excellent resource model” for the project has been The Rookery, a former YMCA-turned community recreation center based in Lino Lake, Minnesota, Johnson added. While located in a metro area with a larger population, it has proven a former Y can become so much more, she said.
With the purchase agreement in place, Mesabi Fit can now concentrate on its capital campaign, which kicked off Wednesday, Chadwick said.
“Without soliciting,” Johnson said, “we’ve already managed to raise $150,000” through community donations.
The Virginia Foundation is currently serving as fiscal sponsor while Mesabi Fit awaits its 501c3 award status, Johnson noted.
Donations may be sent to the Mesabi Fit Wellness Fund, 303 Chestnut St., MN 55792, or online at www.virginiafoundation.com by following the “How to Give” link, choosing “Types of Funds,” and selecting the “Mesabi Fit Wellness Fund.”
Tax-deductible donations can also be made via the webpage:
www.mesabifitcoalition.squarespace.com; click on, “Give Now.”
Questions can be directed to: mesabifitcoalition@gmail.com or (218) 749-8239.
