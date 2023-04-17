Mesabi Fit

Mesabi Fit Coalition Director Connie Achman, left, and President Sharon Chadwick, are shown at Wednesday’s capital campaign kickoff for the new community fitness and recreation center set for the site of the former Mesabi Family YMCA in Mountain Iron. About 75 people attended the celebration of the signing of the purchase agreement, held at the Virginia Community Foundation, the coalition’s current fiscal sponsor.

 ANGIE RIEBE MESABI TRIBUNE

MOUNTAIN IRON—The building where countless local kids learned to swim, senior citizens sipped morning coffee, people practiced yoga and pumped iron, plus so much more, has sat vacant since its doors closed July 31, 2022.

But, behind the scenes, a group of dedicated community members have been working hard to rebuild the former Mesabi Family YMCA into a new regional recreation and wellness center to benefit all ages and to add value back to the area.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments