New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center wins Touchstone Energy® Community Award

Representatives from New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center in its Deer River facility were honored to accept this year’s Touchstone Energy Community Award from Lake Country Power. (L-R): Amanda Jo Grovenburg, executive director; Amanda Wheelock, nurse manager; Trudy Hasbargen, site coordinator; and Jerry Meyer, project manager.
Cohasset, Minn. – Lake Country Power selected New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center of Grand Rapids and Deer River, Minn., as the winner of its annual Touchstone Energy® Community Award. The co-op chose this organization for the vital community services they provide the region.
As winner of the Touchstone Energy® Community Award, the pregnancy care center was awarded a plaque and $500 that will go toward its community giving efforts.
“I’m so excited, I just want to jump for joy!” said Lee Ellies, who submitted the application to Lake Country Power. “Communities benefit from our services as children are cared for right from conception. Parents have an opportunity to learn how to develop a safe and loving home and those who have been hurt by prior choices gain skills to cope.”
New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center equips expectant parents to have healthy pregnancies and strengthen families through a variety of free and confidential services. Some of the many services include pregnancy and parenting education, community referrals, personal support, limited obstetric ultrasounds, counseling, pregnancy tests, a boutique, support and training for fathers, and fetal development instruction.
Lake Country Power is one of several Touchstone Energy® Cooperatives in Minnesota providing a local award to encourage and recognize local community contributions. New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center will compete with winners from other Minnesota-based electric cooperatives in February for statewide recognition and $1,000.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to more than 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
