In Tuesday’s General Election, 19-year incumbent Keith Nelson will take on challenger Matt Matasich to be the District 6 St. Louis County Commissioner.
Each candidate was emailed the same questions regarding the four-year term for this story and the following are their answers
Background/experience: 64-year-old son of Kermit and Jean Nelson. Married for 44 years to my bride and best friend Lois; three adult children, and four precious grandchildren, all living and working here in St. Louis County; former steelworker and businessman for 43 years; lifetime farmer and resident of Fayal Township in St. Louis County. Successful small business owner for 43 years, along with the experience gained as your county commissioner for the past 19 years.
Why are you running for this particular office?
To continue the good work of and along with my fellow commissioners on the St. Louis County Board. For the first time in the history of St. Louis County, northern commissioners have a clear majority, and we are getting things done outside of Duluth.
What are the top three issues facing District 6:
Taxes, maintaining our infrastructure, and continuing to provide valuable services in our community.
Re; Taxes—working to control property tax increases even while our state sits on record high surpluses, and continues to direct more unfunded mandates to county government and your property tax dollars
Control unnecessary spending and foster more efficiency in the delivery of services
Re: Maintaining Our Infrastructure—In 2022 alone, investing nearly 100 million dollars in road and bridge projects, expanding and modernizing our regional landfill, and updating three public works buildings all outside of Duluth, and all done with project labor agreements, keeping our local craftsmen and women working here in our community
Re: Service Delivery—My pledge to you is to continue to work on customer service in all areas of St. Louis County government, making county government work for you, not the other way around.
Background/experience: I am a retired private investor, with ample time to work on the issues I propose. I was born, raised, and live in Virginia. I am a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Mesabi Community College, and the University of St. Thomas; I have advanced degrees in Finance and Political Science. I am a member of the Northern Club and KSKJ. I have served on the Virginia City Council. I was appointed by the Honorable Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, Steve Sviggum to the IRRRB as a citizen voting member on the board. As you can see, I am qualified to serve as your County Commissioner.
Why are you running for the particular office? I am running to fulfill the dream of Bill Ojala, Jack Fena, and Tom Rukavina, all highly educated and visionary leaders of the Iron Range ... split St. Louis County! When you split St. Louis County it will be the first time the Iron Range is united under one government. We will fight to keep ALL the Taconite Tax dollars that are collected in lieu of local property taxes here, instead of allowing the State of Minnesota to disperse them. Our real estate taxes will go down big time!
What are the three biggest issues facing District 6:
All Nelson has done, in the decades that he has been on the county board, is raise property taxes and service fees, and worst of all slapped a new sales tax on the people; all this while saying he is for the taxpayer! The only person Nelson serves is himself and the best friend of the Duluth bureaucracy, he is the worst lying politician in Minnesota.
Nelson has micro managed St. Louis County bureaucracy and created a money gobbling monster that raises taxes and reduces services.
Four years ago, Nelson stated that this would be his last term and he would not run again; yet he runs again. Why because the Honorable St. Louis County Commissioner Tom Rukavina passed away, and he has no one to challenge him on the board. Well Nelson you have me!
When I arrive on the County Board, I will push for macro policy that encompasses operations management that is taxpayer friendly. We have to reduce property taxes, we are driving people out of their homes.
