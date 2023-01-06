Nelson a tireless advocate for 'customer service'

Mike Jugovich, left, chairman of St. Louis County Board of Commissioners, administers the oath of office to Commissioner Keith Nelson, who was reelected in November. Nelson has served on the board 20 years.

FAYAL TOWNSHIP—When the city of Eveleth tried to annex Fayal Township in the late 1990s, it sparked an interest in politics for township resident Keith Nelson. “I thought it was wrong and fought with a group of citizens to help defeat the effort,” Nelson said in an email.

In early 1999 the State Municipal Board denied Eveleth’s request for annexation. Nelson ran for St. Louis County commissioner in 2002 and won. “I began my first term on January 1, 2003. Commissioner Paul Plesha was the incumbent that I defeated. I was re-elected in 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022.” Nelson has announced he will retire at the end of this term.

