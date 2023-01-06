Nelson a tireless advocate for 'customer service'

Mike Jugovich, left, chairman of St. Louis County Board of Commissioners, administers the oath of office to Commissioner Keith Nelson, who was reelected in November. Nelson has served on the board 20 years.
FAYAL TOWNSHIP—When the city of Eveleth tried to annex Fayal Township in the late 1990s, it sparked an interest in politics for township resident Keith Nelson. “I thought it was wrong and fought with a group of citizens to help defeat the effort,” Nelson said in an email.
In early 1999 the State Municipal Board denied Eveleth’s request for annexation. Nelson ran for St. Louis County commissioner in 2002 and won. “I began my first term on January 1, 2003. Commissioner Paul Plesha was the incumbent that I defeated. I was re-elected in 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022.” Nelson has announced he will retire at the end of this term.
Nelson, 64, the son of Kermit and Jean Nelson and a 1976 graduate of Eveleth High School, has been married “for 44-plus years to my high school sweetheart Lois (Saukko) Nelson.” They have three adult children, Sheena (Nelson) Stefanich, Hillary Nelson, and Aaron Nelson, and four grandchildren, Trey Stefanich, Bryn Stefanich, Cayd Stefanich, and Axel Nelson.
Nelson said, “After working at Eveleth Taconite for three years, Lois and I went into business. We owned and operated three separate, successful businesses for over 44 years—Z-Tech, A.M. Auto, and At Your Convenience. In my spare time I run a small beef farm in Fayal Township with my family. I also love to hunt, fish, and attend school sporting events.”
The leaders he said he respects and admires include “the late Congressman Jim Oberstar, Senator Tom Bakk, and nearly every elected official who put themselves out there in sometimes difficult situations to serve their communities.”
Nelson said, “Being a county commissioner has allowed me to serve the people of Minnesota’s Iron Range full-time, leading our area forward. My greatest frustration is the speed of government in accessing and solving problems. We need to be more nimble,” quick-thinking.
Asked what he views as his successes, Nelson said, “My greatest achievements include the rebuilding of infrastructure in St. Louis County.
“During my tenure we have built, or are building, seven new Public Works garages, two new Government Services Buildings, have completely remodeled the Duluth Government Services Center, and have built a new public safety campus and 911 center. At the same time, we have invested in our roads and bridges throughout our 3,000-mile system at a rate of $60 million-plus per year.”
He added, “We are also currently investing millions of dollars to upgrade our area landfill and working to create a secondary site which should serve our county for 50 to 75 years.”
And his goal for his final four years in office, Nelson said, “is to continue to work on the infrastructure that will position our area for the future, and to continue to make two words part of St. Louis County government’s everyday conversation—CUSTOMER SERVICE.”
