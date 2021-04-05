ST. LOUIS COUNTY — We’re looking for teenagers to join our pollinator ambassador team! If you are passionate about bees, butterflies, and the environment, and want to learn more then we need you! The 4-H Teen Pollinator Ambassador Program is designed to promote 4-H, Pollinators, and Pollinator Habitats.
Youth selected to serve as Ambassadors will develop their skills in leadership, public presentation, citizenship, community service, public relations and team building and serve as spokespersons for the 4-H Pollinator Project.
A great ambassador...
• Teens who have completed 8th grade or higher
• Is looking to make a difference in their community
• Is interested in bees, monarchs or other pollinator topics
• Likes to share and connect with other teens
•Is interested in learning about how to share and teach other pollinators
What to expect…
If you’re selected to join the pollinator ambassador team, we’ll need to depend on each other. The educators coordinating the program will ensure you are safe and challenged to learn and grow as a leader. We will expect you to be dependable, engaged and have fun!
Applications are open and due May 1.
For more information contact Nicole Kudrle, Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, North St. Louis county, vande422@umn.edu | 218.404.6596
St. Louis County Extension| Government Service Center | 201 S 3rd AVE W | Virginia, MN 55792
