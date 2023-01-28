NBC hires Greg Sandau

GREG SANDAU

National Bank of Commerce (NBC), continues its growth and expansion with the addition of a new associate, hiring Greg Sandau as an SVP—Senior Commercial Banker.

Greg Sandau earned his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and finance from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. He started his banking career right out of college, holding positions at both Wells Fargo and most recently, Frandsen Bank & Trust as a Community Bank President.

