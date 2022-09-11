HOYT LAKES – Jim Koepke, 9 years old when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated November 22, 1963, remembers, “I was sitting in my fourth-grade class when my teacher came into the room in tears. She told us that President Kennedy had been shot and died,” Koepke, of Hoyt Lakes, said.

“We were all affected by JFK’s death and continue to feel the effects today. The country changed when JFK died. Generations, present and future, were affected,” he said. Mesabi Range College-Minnesota North is sponsoring a presentation about Koepke’s investigation of the assassination at 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, in the college theater. “I will discuss the shocking events that happened to me when I conducted my investigation into the death of JFK,” he said. “There will not be a re-hash of tired conspiracy theories, just a sharing of my eye-opening experience.” The admission-free event is open to the public.

