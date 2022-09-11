This image provided by the Warren commission, shows Warren Commission Exhibit No. 697, President John F. Kennedy at the extreme right on rear seat of his limousine during Dallas, motorcade on Nov. 22, 1963. His wife, Jacqueline, beside him, Gov. John Connally of Texas and his wife were on jump seats in front of the president.
HOYT LAKES – Jim Koepke, 9 years old when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated November 22, 1963, remembers, “I was sitting in my fourth-grade class when my teacher came into the room in tears. She told us that President Kennedy had been shot and died,” Koepke, of Hoyt Lakes, said.
“We were all affected by JFK’s death and continue to feel the effects today. The country changed when JFK died. Generations, present and future, were affected,” he said. Mesabi Range College-Minnesota North is sponsoring a presentation about Koepke’s investigation of the assassination at 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, in the college theater. “I will discuss the shocking events that happened to me when I conducted my investigation into the death of JFK,” he said. “There will not be a re-hash of tired conspiracy theories, just a sharing of my eye-opening experience.” The admission-free event is open to the public.
“I only had a passing interest in the assassination for most of my life. Like everyone else, I had heard all the theories (on the killing) but didn’t really know what to believe.” But that changed 25 years ago for Koepke. He said he had a stressful job as the administrator of the Hennepin County Mental Health Center and “realized I needed a hobby to take my mind off work when I got home. I decided to make finding out the truth about the death of JFK my hobby. I never thought I’d spend 25 years doing this. I decided I wanted to know what really happened to JFK.”
Koepke has spoken at the annual conference in Dallas and has been interviewed by media around the country. He has also been featured on KSTP and WCCO radio. “Oliver Stone has reviewed my research and has cited it as insightful and important.” Stone is an American film director, producer and screenwriter and a founder of an annual commemoration in Dallas on the day JFK was killed. Koepke was asked to come to Dallas and present his research.
Koepke said in an email interview some claim JFK’s death was the result of a conspiracy, a “Deep State,” defined as a body of people, typically influential members of government agencies or the military, believed to be involved in the secret manipulation or control of government policy. “Others claim it was a lone gunman. We have all been overwhelmed with conspiracy theories that cherry pick bits of evidence to try to prove a conclusion.”
Koepke said he set out to find out what happened by interviewing persons who held positions of power in the 1960s. “All of these persons were forthcoming, and many were surprisingly honest — CIA directors, covert operatives, White House insiders, and members of organized crime all agreed to be interviewed by me. What seemed like a promising opportunity soon turned into a hot mess as I was drawn into deadly events.”
Koepke’s initial thought was that the government was correct, that Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone assassin. He said, “It quickly became apparent that persons who held positions of power back in the 1960s believed the Warren Commission conclusion was absolute nonsense. By positions of power, I am talking about people such as CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) directors and, yes, even Presidents of the United States.” The Warren Commission, officially called the President's Commission on the Assassination of President Kennedy, was established by President Lyndon B. Johnson seven days after the assassination.
Asked how he located the people he would interview, Koepke said, “I developed a methodology from scratch. Some of the people were easy to get a hold of as their address was public. CIA Directors William Colby and Richard Helms had businesses and I contacted them through their offices. Others, such as the members of the Giancana crime family, I had to develop a methodology. Basically, what I did was either go through law enforcement or find known contacts – people who knew someone who knew someone and so on who could get a message through. By working through law enforcement agencies and known contacts I was able to find most everyone I wanted.”
Koepke said he contacted several people in the intelligence agencies. “Some of them seemed like they were trying to use me for their own benefit. Unexpected deaths seemed to follow my investigation wherever I went, which of course was disturbing to no end.
“Other folks in the intelligence agencies were very helpful. I established a friendship with a man who had been the Director of Covert Ops for the Joint Chiefs. This man was very helpful and trained me on how to read past the headlines in national news and understand when a narrative was being pushed. Hardly a day goes by anymore that I don’t see media bias and misleading headlines in the national news – whereas before I probably wouldn’t have noticed.
“Some people ask if I can prove I contacted the people I claim to have. Yes, I can. I usually start my presentation by playing an audiotape of CIA Director Richard Helms calling me on the phone and leaving a message for me to call him. That’s pretty good proof. I have letters from folks such as E. Howard Hunt (served as an officer in the Central Intelligence Agency) and L. Fletcher Prouty (January 24, 1917 – June 5, 2001)[1] served as (Chief of Special Operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President John F. Kennedy) and a stack of letters from the FBI, FSB (formerly known as the Soviet KGB) and other agencies.”
