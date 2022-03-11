Sen. David Tomassoni has a legacy of caring and compassion.
Tomassoni's concern for others has grown even larger.
The 67-member Minnesota Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a Tomassoni bill allocating $20 million for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research and $5 million for ALS caregiving.
“I'm elated, grateful and overwhelmed at the generosity and compassion of all my Senate colleagues,” Tomassoni of Chisholm said via text. “This bill could be a game-changer in how research on ALS is done and whether or not progress toward a cure is made. For far too long, little or no progress has been made. This bill could not only give hope to finding an eventual cure, but it also gives relief to caregivers who bear the brunt of the burden. I couldn't be more proud of the Senate than I am today.”
One-by-one, for more than an hour, senators expressed their love, respect, and admiration for Tomassoni.
They also spoke of his day-to-day humor, bipartisanship and passion.
Tomassoni, in his 30th year in the Minnesota Legislature, in July publicly announced his ALS diagnosis.
It's since been his mission to advance ALS research and assistance for caregivers.
“On behalf of you, this vote is for you,” Sen. Melisa Lopez Franzen of Edina said. “Senator Tomassoni brings a special, special character that will never be replaced and we will always cherish. We love this man, we love our colleague, our friend and our mentor. On behalf of the Senate DFL caucus, you will always be a part of our family. This vote is for you and for all the families struggling with ALS.”
“Sen. David Tomassoni has always had a big heart,” Sen. John Hoffman of Champlin said. “This is about the heart of David Tomassoni and what we can do better for other people. I love you David Tomassoni and your family. Thank you for funding this bill.”
Senator-after-senator spoke about Tomassoni's decency, trust, mentorship, joyful personality, and friendship.
“Senator Tomassoni sat in the center of the Senate,” Sen. David Senjem of Rochester, who sat behind Tomassoni in the Senate said. “That's where he needed to be because he was the center of the Senate. If you couldn't be a friend with David Tomassoni, you have a big problem because Tomassoni was everyone's friend.”
Nationwide, $115 million is being allocated for ALS research in 2022, Senjem said.
Tomassoni's bill would add about 20 percent to the research total, he said.
“As David Tomassoni would say, 'This is a good bill, vote for it',” Senjem said.
Senators told stories about Tomassoni being notorious for always carrying around amendments to bills in his pocket and about the variety of ethnic food in Tomassoni's office that some senators have always had a hard time pronouncing.
“David, I love you – I know we all do,” Sen. John Jasinski of Faribault said. “In the six years I've been here, there's not one person that we love more in this body and in this state.”
Sen. Paul Gazelka of Gull Lake, who graduated from Roosevelt High School in Virginia, said Tomassoni is a fierce advocate for the Iron Range and at the same time a legislator who kept everyone together.
“You were the glue of the Senate here,” Gazelka said. “You managed to keep us together in a place that's sometimes really difficult to do. You brought a lot of joy here. Everyday you made me smile. No matter what we did, you kept us smiling. I'm proud you did the Range proud and you set the bar high for whoever comes after you. I'm just glad I could be one of you. God bless you David.”
Sen. David Osmek of Mound, current President of the Senate, said all presidents of the Senate will have a piece of artwork representing them placed in the President's Office.
Tomassoni last year was named Pro Tem of the Senate.
“He told me this is what he wanted,” Osmek said. “I'm going maybe it's a picture or something? He said 'go into my office and you will see it'. It's a shovel and a mining hat. I thought is this really artwork? I thought for a few minutes, no, but it's what represents David Tomassoni.”
As approved, the $20 million would support ALS trial research at the University of Minnesota, Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Essential Health in Duluth. HealthPartners in St. Paul, Hennepin Healthcare in Minnesota and the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis are also working on ALS research.
Sen. Majority Leader Jeremy Miller of Winona said the bill makes him proud to be a Minnesotan and a member of the Senate.
“This is a big deal,” Miller said. “Thank you Senator Tomassoni for giving us the opportunity to help you help make a difference in the lives of so many families across our state, across the nation and across the world who are dealing with ALS. Senator Tomassoni, this one's for you.”
Sen. Carla Nelson of Rochester said the bill continues Tomassoni's legacy of giving to others in a time where research and advanced medical treatments are leading to extended lives for many people.
ALS trials which would be supported under the bill are part of a nationwide effort including 50 sites, according to Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook.
The legislation, Bakk said, provides hope that Minnesota could lead the world in ALS research.
“Wouldn't it be something if Minnesota was the place where a cure for all or some forms of ALS were to happen,” Bakk said to the Senate. “I just think about how innovative Minnesotans have been over time. Minnesotans changed the health of the entire world with our medical device industry with pacemakers and defibrillators that were invented here and our medical device companies continue to do that. But there's other innovations that have been a part of Minnesota's history. We're the ones that invented snowmobiles and water skis, and roller blades, and Scotch tape, and sandpaper and Post-It notes. So Minnesotans have been pretty innovative and I'm hoping that Minnesotans with this money will find a way to advance the ball on research to make the lives of people who are diagnosed with ALS better.”
Grants from the $20 million allocation would be allocated through the Office of Higher Education in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Health.
“I view the bill as a bill of hope,” Bakk said. “That maybe someday when someone is diagnosed, there will be some kind of treatment regiment that will at least provide some hope for you that there will be a better life going forward, not just a certain decline.”
Tomassoni's bill isn't about him, but about people that Tomassoni and other senators don't know, Bakk said.
“This is a vote for Tomassoni's vision and the courage of what he's going through,” Bakk said. “And his number one priority of his life right now is to help others and that's a pretty remarkable legacy. This bill is hopefully going to be his legacy in his time in being here.”
Tomassoni, though Bakk, cast the final 67th and final vote in favor of the bill.
Following the vote count, senators responded with a standing ovation.
With Senate passage, the bill moves to the House of Representatives.
A hearing on the House bill is at 3:00 Tuesday before the House Higher Education Finance & Policy Committee.
With House approval, the bill would go to Gov. Tim Walz for signature.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.