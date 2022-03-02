Tomassoni pushes for ALS legislation passage

When it came time to throw a party for Sen. David Tomassoni, he had one request.
“When they said they were having a party for me, I said it has to be for ALS,” Tomassoni of Chisholm, said through his son Dante at a Tuesday afternoon news conference in St. Paul.
Tomassoni in July publicly announced his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis.
Attendees at the news conference, held prior to an ALS fundraiser, chuckled at Tomassoni's response.
However, a list of those impacted by ALS at the news conference, wholeheartedly agreed.
ALS advocates say legislation proposed by Tomassoni would be a game-changer for those battling the disease in Minnesota and across the nation.
“While in the fight of his life, Senator Tomassoni has chosen to give up precious time to help other Minnesotans in this struggle,” Dr. David Walk, head of the University of Minnesota Neuromuscular Division said at the news conference. “This legislation can be transformational. This will help families who are consumed by ALS day and night.”
Legislation authored by Tomassoni would provide $20 million to the University of Minnesota for ALS research, prevention, treatment, causes, and a cure.
A separate bill would provide $25 million to support caregiver programs, family caregivers, ALS research grants to institutions, and ALS services grants to support, improve, or expand ALS treatment.
“The problem is not that this is incurable,” Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook, a longtime friend of Tomassoni, said. “The problem has been there's so few people impacted by it. About 400 to 450 people in Minnesota in any given year are living with the disease and the resources just haven't been committed to it. I believe if we do make an effort, this is a disease we can cure.”
Tomassoni's bills will get a hearing in the Senate next week, Bakk said.
Tomassoni, through a statement read by his son, said the bills would create a fighting chance in the ALS battle.
“Lou Gehrig died on June 2,” Tomassoni said. “Incidentally, my father died on June 2 and I was diagnosed on June 2. Since Lou Gehrig's disease, more than 80 years have passed with little or no progress on finding a cure for this horrible disease. It's high time we make a huge investment in research and development to eradicate ALS. These two bills give us a fighting chance.”
Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora is carrying the House companions of the bills.
Lislegard said it's an honor to carry such meaningful legislation.
“There's a lot that we can do, we just have to make an effort to come together, both Democrat, Republican, and the governor and get this over the finish line,” Lislegard said. “We can impact people's lives in a positive way.”
Former Minnesota Gopher, University of Wyoming and Golden State Warrior basketball player Chris Engler, another ALS sufferer, broke into tears as he came to the podium.
Tuesday was Engler's birthday.
“I too have this disease,” Engler said. “Senator Tomassoni and I have become friends. He's such a great person. In typical Senator Tomassoni fashion, the Senator did not propose this bill to help himself, but rather others. It's so consistent in who he is.”
Ten percent of people who develop ALS have a genetic marker, Walk said.
Research is advancing in being able to identify ALS a year or two before signs begin to appear and be able to institute treatments, Walk said.
“Our hope is with genetic forms of ALS, we can monitor people regularly and institute a treatment designed specifically for their genetic form,” Walker said.
Sen. Jeremy Miller of Winona, Senate majority leader, said the legislation will receive support from both sides of the political aisle.
“I feel there will be strong bipartisan support in the Senate to get this done and get this done quickly, not only for my good friend and colleague Senator Tomassoni, but for all the other individuals and families that are suffering from ALS,” Miller said. “This is something we need to get done and I am confident we will have bipartisan support in the Senate.”
Tomassoni, through his son, closed out the news conference with another light moment about passage of the legislation.
“He said it should have been done last week,” Tomassoni said through his son, making attendees laugh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.