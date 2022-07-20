MDC prepares for premiere of ‘Biketown’

CHISHOLM — Minnesota Discovery Center is getting ready for the premiere of a documentary film that raises awareness and funding for mountain bike parks across the country.
There’s limited seating for the premiere of “Biketown” set for 6 p.m. Friday at MDC. All funds collected for movie admissions and raffle tickets at the MDC premiere are going to be donated directly to the Iron Range Off-Road (IROC) to support mountain bike trail maintenance at Readhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, Lookout Mountain in Virginia, and Maple Hill in Hibbing.
Biketown is presented by Specialized and Soil Searching and is a film by Freehub Magazine, which tells the story of communities and struggles that ultimately inspired collaboration around shared visions and goals, according to publicity on the premiere.
Chisholm’s Redhead Mountain Bike Park with more than 25 miles of single track mountain bike trail built on former mine land near MDC in Chisholm, is featured alongside mountain bike trails in Washington, West Virginia and Oregon in the film, which explores the themes at the heart of the current mountain bike movement.
“It’s incredibly exciting to see Chisholm, featured next to other cities like Bellingham, Washington, Snowshoe, West Virginia, and Pacific City, Oregon,” Chisholm Parks, Trails and Recreation Director Bridget Maruska said via email
Pet Kero, a volunteer and club officer with IROC initiated discussions between various entities that led to the construction of Redhead.
In the Film, Kero tells how mine pit fencing legislation that didn’t allow for government sanctioned regulational opportunities on former mineland was a major obstacle at the beginning, despite support for the project from the county, city, IRRRB and MDC.
“It took a few years worth of work from supporting agencies and local legislators to get it passed and ultimately pave the way for Redhead to go forward, and similarly like ATV trails, swimming, or other recreational areas inside minepit fencing legal,” Kero said.
Candice Sjogren, who along with her husband, Joel and their business partners Jennifer and Nicholas Gigliotti opened up 30 West Bike at MDC said she’s excited and a little bit nervous about seeing herself in Biketown.
“I think we’re just excited to share with the mountain biking community as a whole throughout the U.S. what we have at Redhead and the community of Chisholm,” Sjogren said. “It’s exciting for the local economy and growth of trail — I think it’s going to generate some tourism.”
Kero said receiving donations from ticket sales and raffles from the premiere is “huge” for IROC.
“We don’t really have regular revenue streams and things, so this allows us to supply our volunteers and keep them inspired and outfitted to do the work that we’ve been doing to build, ride and maintain these trails – it’s really critical to have these kinds of fundraising,” Kero said.
Last year volunteers with IROC dedicated 1,200 hours to trail maintenance, including weed whipping and cleanup, according to IIROC member Pat Cassingham. IROC held a maintenance session before and after each of the three major events held at the trail in 2021.
Kero said he’s noticed there’s a new crop of leaders joining IROC, which he said is critical to get new people involved.
“And their passions help drive this thing forward,” Kero said. “It could die if it couldn’t make this transition — it’s gratifying.”
A $1.77 million grant from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) was used to cover the cost of constructing the Redhead Mountain Bike Park that debuted in 2020. The park is now owned and operated by the City of Chisholm. IRRRB, MDC and the Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists group remain partners with the city on this venture. MDC serves as the trailhead for the facility.
An additional 10 miles were completed last year bringing the total mileage to 25 miles.
About $200,000, or 10% of the original IRRRB grant was set aside to provide trail maintenance for a three-year period, according to Chisholm City Councilor Marty Halverson, an avid cyclist who serves as the council liaison for Redhead.
The City of Chisholm contracted with trail builders of Rock Solid of Rock Harbor, Mich. to make about $95,000 in improvements to address issues with dangerous corners, drainage, and alike to improve the trail and make it more rideable, according to Halverson.
Kero said a new section of trail for beginner level riders is near completion, along with some reroutes to make the trail less susceptible to slumping in the spring.
A crowd sourcing event kicked off last year for Phase II of Redhead and donations continue to be accepted online at www.mndiscoverycenter.com/donate/.railhead to the Re
Redhead is free and open to the public seven days a week from dawn to dusk, excluding rain days and seasonal change over. Permitted activities at Redhead include biking, hiking (on designated trails), and e-bikes. Dogs are allowed but must be on a leash no longer than six feet and must be cleaned up after.
A $10 donation gets you a ticket to Biketown. You can also add on the purchase of raffle tickets for a chance at winning prizes donated by the event sponsors, including a kids Specialized Rip Rock bike. Advanced tickets are available online at eventbrite.com.
Same day tickets are subject to availability.
More information is available at https://freehubmag.com/biketown.
