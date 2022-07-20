 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

MDC prepares for premiere of ‘Biketown’

Documentary film on mountain biking

  • 0

CHISHOLM — Minnesota Discovery Center is getting ready for the premiere of a documentary film that raises awareness and funding for mountain bike parks across the country.

There’s limited seating for the premiere of “Biketown” set for 6 p.m. Friday at MDC. All funds collected for movie admissions and raffle tickets at the MDC premiere are going to be donated directly to the Iron Range Off-Road (IROC) to support mountain bike trail maintenance at Readhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, Lookout Mountain in Virginia, and Maple Hill in Hibbing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK