Sen. Tom Bakk has always been a straight-shooter.
Whether sitting in a deer stand or calling out opponents of natural resource development, Bakk has never been timid about his target.
Bakk on Thursday took aim at a new target – retirement.
Bakk, of Cook, is retiring at the end of the year, he announced Thursday.
“Representing the people of the Arrowhead region has been one of the greatest rewards of my life, made possible by the support and patience of my family,” Bakk said in a statement. “My heartfelt thanks to my constituents for entrusting me to be their voice at the Capitol for so many years. I have always tried to do my best for the people I've served even if it was not always easy or popular with my own political party. The friendships and the memories I have made will carry with me forever.”
Over 28 years in the Minnesota Legislature, Bakk earned a reputation as a strong advocate for northeastern Minnesota and as one of the state's most astute and respected politicians.
“You can be a good legislator, but not a good leader,” Mark Phillips, Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner said. “But Tom was elected many times by his peers as leader. It's going to be a big loss for the region because of his seniority at the legislature. He has always been in a leadership position. We're going to miss him.”
Bakk becomes the second longtime Iron Range political leader to leave St. Paul within two months.
Bakk retires in the same year as his close friend and colleague Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm.
Losing both Bakk and Tomassoni in the same year is a landmark loss for northeastern Minnesota, say those who know both.
“He's left quite a legacy in what he's done,” St. Louis County Commissioner Paul McDonald of Ely said of Bakk “He's a true and caring negotiator for northeastern Minnesota and he's been impactful. Losing him and Tomassoni is heartbreaking. It's a blow.”
Bakk grew up in the small logging and tourism community of Cook, but grew to become one of the state's largest political leaders.
Bakk graduated in 1972 from Cook High School where he participated in sports and worked with his father at Camp Vermilion on Lake Vermilion.
He graduated from Mesabi Community College in Virginia, the University of Minnesota Duluth and became a labor representative for the Carpenter's Union.
An outdoorsman who lives on Lake Vermilion, Bakk has been a strong and steady voice for northeastern Minnesota's natural resources-based economy, recreational projects, economic development, and education.
“He's certainly been a supporter for all the ATV stuff and the outdoors in general,” Ron Potter, ATV Minnesota president said. “He's been a rock we could count on. He'll tell you the way it is and doesn't play politics and that's refreshing. He's going to be missed.”
Bakk was a driving force behind creation of the Iron Range School Collaboration Account which has helped fund the construction of new schools and innovative programming across the region.
He's also been an outspoken supporter of iron ore mining, development of a copper-nickel precious metals industry, the timber industry, and all-terrain vehicle trail development in northeastern Minnesota.
“Every man and woman should be able to have a good-paying job, so they can provide for their families and every child should have the opportunity for a quality education,” Bakk said. “Driving around the state, and especially the Arrowhead region, seeing the countless projects, big and small, that I have been able to play a part in over the years is truly gratifying. It is difficult to fully reflect on the enormity of what we have accomplished.”
Bakk has led at the legislature in critical areas such as taxes, capital investment, and political leadership.
Throughout the years, he's been as close to governors as any politician in the state.
“It's a big blow for northeastern Minnesota,” Rep. Rob Ecklund of International Falls said. “Number one, he's been a friend to labor. I don't think he ever left his labor roots and he's been big on basic lunch box issues. I'm going to miss his friendship and mentorship. He's helped me so much here.”
St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Nelson, a longtime friend, said Bakk's intellect is what has stood out.
“This is an individual who could see what it's going to take to get this area to the future,” Nelson said. “His heart for this region is just immense. He's fought for our way or life and for our natural resource economy. I just want to simply imagine what this state might look like with a Governor Bakk.”
Former Sen. Doug Johnson of Cook, who lives on Lake Vermilion near Tower, said Bakk is one of the smartest legislators to ever come from northeastern Minnesota.
“Tom is a close friend and a real leader,” Johnson said. “He's a master at the legislative process to accomplish things for the region and the state. He's very bright and knows how persuade others. It will be a big loss to the Range.”
Drake Dill, the son of the late Rep. David Dill of Crane Lake, said Bakk stands among the top northeastern Minnesota legislators of all-time.
David Dill and Bakk were good friends who first met on snowmobile trails, Dill said.
“Northern Minnesota has really benefited from his influence,” Dill said. “You can talk about influential leaders in our region and then you get to Tom Bakk. I'm happy to hear he's retiring, but it makes you sit down and wonder what's next?”
Bakk was in 1994 elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives and in 2003 to the Minnesota Senate.
He served four terms in the House before being elected to the Senate. He's served six terms in the Senate.
Bakk served as Senate Majority Leader from 2013-2016, Senate Minority Leader from 2011-2012 and 2017-2020, Senate Tax Chair from 2007-2010, Senate Rules and Administration Chair from 2013-2016, and is currently Senate Capital Investment Committee Chair.
Bakk's wife Laura, who works as Tomassoni's legislative assistant, is also retiring.
Bakk has four children and eight grandchildren.
“Laura and I are looking forward to the next chapter of our lives,” Bakk said. “It's with excitement that we journey into the future of more soccer, basketball, baseball, volleyball, football, and hockey, enjoying more time to help and watch our grandchildren learn and grow.”
With Bakk and Tomassoni's retirements, political circles are buzzing about the future of the two northeastern Minnesota Senate seats.
“This is two gut punches in the past two months,” Nelson said. “He and Senator Tomassoni were the yin and yang down there. They both went about it different fashion, but they were both headed in the same direction.”
“I'm happy for him, but sad for our area,” McDonald said. “Tom Bakk and David Tomassoni are two icons in Iron Range politics, but I totally understand. He's done his penance.”
As former Iron Range politicians like Rudy Perpich, Peter Fugina, Thomas Vukelich, David Dill, Joe Begich, Tom Rukavina, and others have served, a new generation of leaders is ahead, Bakk said.
“There is still a lot more to be done, but it is time for me to pass the torch,” Bakk said. “I'm certain there are new inspiring leaders waiting in the wings. For 28 years, it has been my time to serve, but now it is finally my time to retire.”
As in the past, new political leaders will emerge, say observers.
“There was a time in the 70s when we lost a lot of politicians and then Doug Johnson came along and then Tom Bakk,” Phillips said. “History repeats itself. We have to be optimistic about the future. But we have to be careful who we elect.”
“It's going to be very interesting,” McDonald said. “The posturing begins.”
“I'm kind of excited for him,” Dill said. “But he's like the rest of us – he likes to shoot deer and catch walleye.”
