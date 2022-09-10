Hometown Hero Outdoors — an outlet for military, veterans and law enforcement

VIRGINIA — No matter which branch of the military, when recruits show up for boot camp and jump off the bus, the transition from civilian life to military life begins, Les Albert of Hometown Hero Outdoors told the Mesabit Tribune.
“Almost instantly, recruits are immersed into a new culture, learning what it takes emotionally, mentally, and physically to become a Marine, Soldier, Seaman, or Airman,’’ he said.
“At the end of one’s military service, it is time to return to civilian life. However, this is not as easy as it sounds. For some, it is often a difficult transition.’’
To help with the transition, Hometown Hero Outdoors offers a number of different hunting and fishing trips offered to military veterans and law-enforcement. The trips are funded through donations, fundraisers and sponsorships.
The first-ever annual fundraising event in northern Minnesota (at the Sawmill in Virginia) will be held on September 24 from 2-7 p.m. There is a $10 cover charge for adults and a $5 cover charge for children, ages 6-13. Ticket prices include a pig roast dinner and live music featuring Cowboy Angel Blue, Jimmy Jukebox, and more. Tickets are on sale now and are available at the Sawmill or by calling 217-264-2527.
As a veteran of the Marine Corps, law-enforcement, and the fire service himself, Albertsaid he “has experienced many symptoms of PTSD.’’
While surfing through internet videos one night, he came across a fishing video from Hometown Heros Outdoors. He knew immediately, he wanted to experience the trips that other veterans were taking part in.
—
Entering military service is clearly a life-changing event, Albert said.
“Most likely, every recruit recalls what it felt like to be broken down and built back up the way the military wanted. In a matter of a few months, boot camp teaches recruits how to face life and death situations and how to rely on one another to accomplish any task thrown at them. From boot camp, training continues as recruits attend their selected military occupational specialties school and then move onto their duty stations where they begin their military career, each facing challenges and situations that are not easily forgotten. Yet, no matter how bad it gets, the one thing military men and women have in common is the camaraderie they have with their fellow brothers and sisters. This solidarity is what keeps them going, even in the difficult times.’’
“While in the military, servicemen and women gain a sense of purpose, have well-defined jobs, follow a command structure, have camaraderie and honor, all things that can be difficult to discover and describe in the civilian world. So when veterans transition into the civilian sector, it can create a loss of identity and meaning of life. For some, they struggle with heart ache and mental anguish from tragic events and losses of their brothers and sisters they encountered while on tour. These are often the root of depression, anxiety, relational disputes, and other behavior problems,’’ he said. “For example, like myself, many of our brothers and sisters have experienced some form of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Symptoms of PTSD range from headaches or stomach aches to nightmares or flashbacks. Some people experience depression or anxiety causing withdrawal from family or society, while others encounter excessive jitters and can’t relax, have unexplainable irritability towards loved ones, or re-experience traumatic events that causes them to feel shame or guilt.
Albert’s experiences included PTSD.
“So needless to say, I have encountered my fair share of good and bad events. Unfortunately, like many others, the bad experiences have outweighed the good. Oftentimes I feel an overwhelming sense of anxiety, as my background in law-enforcement, firefighting, and the military programmed me to always expect the worst. I constantly worry that something tragic may happen to my family if I am not there to look over and protect them. This excessive anxiety often makes me feel on edge and irritable, causing me to snap at my loved ones without reason. Likewise, it is not uncommon for me to struggle with falling asleep. I fear that if I fall asleep, I will have nightmares or night terrors. My breaking point was when my wife, who is my rock, tried waking me from my nightmares several times. When I woke up, I didn’t even recognize her. This only added to my fears and intensified my anxiety. I knew I had to do something for myself and my family. Yet, I’m not one for going to see more doctors.’’
Albert searched online for something that might help me.
“At first I watched military, law enforcement and firefighting videos on Youtube, thinking that would help me because I was missing it. For a little while it seemed to work for me, but my wife would get on me for being on the computer all the time, and I was. I spent almost every evening after work on the computer watching these videos until I would finally get tired enough to fall asleep.’’
He eventually came across the Hometown Hero Outdoors video on Youtube with a picture of a sturgeon on it.
As he watched the video that night, he thought to myself, “This is pretty cool. Not only was the video about ice fishing for sturgeon, but it was also about how veterans and law enforcement officers were invited to share in this experience, Albert said. “Instantly, I became interested in finding out more. I searched for Hometown Hero Outdoors and learned how I could become a member so that I too could experience some of the different hunting and fishing trips offered to my brothers and sisters of the military and law-enforcement. Once I became a member, I was selected to attend an ice fishing trip on Lake of the Woods. This trip was awesome! Not only did I catch a few small walleyes, but I got to connect with others that shared similar experiences.’’
Albert got the camaraderie back that he had missed for so long.
“After the trip, I felt revitalized! When I went back to work the following Monday, I told all my veteran coworkers about my trip with Hometown Hero Outdoors and encouraged them to join. After attending a few more Hometown Hero Outdoors sponsored trips and witnessing firsthand how everyone always had a great time, I inquired about becoming a field staff member. After being a staff member for a while, my wife one night asked me, ‘What has gotten into you? What has caused this sudden change in you? You seem happier and don’t have as many night terrors.’ ’’
“Little did I know that being part of an organization that takes fellow military, veterans and law enforcement out on outdoor excursions would turn out to be the therapy I needed all along. Not only do I get to help myself, but I have the honor of helping others that may struggle with similar issues that I have experienced. It truly is therapy as soon as a group gets together at one of the events. It's like being a teacher of a second grade class. You can’t make them be quiet, they never stop talking with each other and that is a good thing. Thanks to Hometown Hero Outdoors everyone on these trips makes new friends and great memories that will be remembered for a lifetime.’’
—
Hometown Hero Outdoors is a 501(c)(3) charitable, nonprofit organization that provides outdoor trips to help with healing and building healthy relationships within the communities. To date the organization has helped thousands of law enforcement officers, military service members, and military veterans by providing opportunities for “recreational therapy.”
—
Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event, and a cornhole tournament is tentatively scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Some of the raffle ticket items include a cooler of meat, a Red Lake ice fishing trip, 2nd Amendment items, as well as many other amazing raffle donations. One hundred percent (100%) of all proceeds will go to Hometown Hero Outdoors.
