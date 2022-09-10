Hometown Hero Outdoors — an outlet for military, veterans and law enforcement

VIRGINIA — No matter which branch of the military, when recruits show up for boot camp and jump off the bus, the transition from civilian life to military life begins, Les Albert of Hometown Hero Outdoors told the Mesabit Tribune.

“Almost instantly, recruits are immersed into a new culture, learning what it takes emotionally, mentally, and physically to become a Marine, Soldier, Seaman, or Airman,’’ he said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments