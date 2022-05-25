Federal land withdrawal bill hears testimony

A hearing on federal legislation that would ban mining on about 234,328 acres of public land outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) drew sharp comments Tuesday from opponents and proponents of the bill.
H.R. 2794, authored by Minnesota Democratic Fourth District U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum would permanently withdraw from entry, appropriation and disposal in an area where Twin Metals Minnesota proposes to build a copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group minerals mine.
Titled the Boundary Waters Wilderness Protection and Pollution Prevention Act, the bill would withdraw federal land and waters in a specific area within the Rainy River Watershed of the Superior National Forest.
Fifty-two co-sponsors – all Democrats – are supporting the bill.
Minnesota Republican U.S. Eighth District Rep. Pete Stauber, spoke out against the bill during a House Committee on Natural Resources hearing.
“Despite its misleading name the bill has nothing to do with the Boundary Waters,” Stauber said in a statement. “It's about ending an industry that has employed Minnesotans and Iron Rangers for 130 years. It's about imposing a radical, keep-it-in-the-ground philosophy in lockstep with the Biden administration. And it's about keeping opportunity, wealth and economic development out of northern Minnesota.”
Stauber said the bill takes direct aim at the Twin Metals Minnesota project.
A Forest Plan for the Superior National Forest includes mining in the region as a “desired condition,” Stauber said.
No mining is proposed within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, or in a surrounding Mining Protection Area, called a buffer zone, he said.
However, some who testified say a copper, nickel mine would harm the Boundary Waters.
Steve Piragis, owner of Piragis Northwoods Co. in Ely said visitors from around the world come to his business, Ely, and the Boundary Waters for the wilderness quiet, solitude and safety, he said.
“Because this is an open assault on our way of life, I speak in support of H.R. 2794 protecting the Boundary Waters watershed of pollution,” Piragis said. “Sulfide ore mining has never been done without great impact to the surrounding ecosystem.“
Tom Tidwell, former U.S. Forest Service chief, expressed strong support for the bill.
“The science is clear,” Tidwell said. “Permanent protection for the Boundary Waters is the right thing to do for both present and future generations.”
Rep. Alan Lowenthal of California, chair of the committee, said the BWCA is the nation's most visited wilderness.
“Putting a copper sulfide mine right next to the Boundary Waters would be an environmental disaster,” Lowenthal said.
Stauber said the bill is introduced by a Democrat colleague from St. Paul who does not represent the affected region and co-sponsors include Democrats only.
In addition to an open pit gold mine 40 miles north in Canada, the area already includes logging roads, hydropower resources, reclaimed mine pits and aggregate quarries, Stauber said.
“I urge my colleagues to consider the prophetic words of my predecessor, the late Congressman Jim Oberstar, in a letter to then-President Jimmy Carter in 1978 regarding logging and mining in the Superior National Forest: 'I urge you not to trade off the lifestyles, livelihoods, and legitimate desires of the people of northeastern Minnesota for equitable treatment in favor of the vague and ill-defined interests of other, perhaps more clamorous, constituencies far removed from the BWCA',” Stauber said.
Julie Padilla, Twin Metals Minnesota chief regulatory officer, said at the hearing that the bill aims to enact a blanket ban on mining where Twin Metals proposes its mine.
The region contains 95 percent of America's nickel resources, 88 percent of cobalt, 75 percent of platinum group metals and about one-third of the nation's copper, all needed to meet clean energy goals, Padilla said.
To meet President Biden's goals of reducing greenhouse gas pollution 50 to 52 percent by 2030 compared to 2005, and net-zero emissions by 2050, a commitment to American labor, strong environmental standards, and permitting new responsible mining projects, must be a priority, Padilla said.
“The single most concerning threat to the Boundary Waters is not a modern mining operation – it's climate change,” Padilla said. “Wishful thinking will not stop climate change. Only action will. And that action must include environmentally sensitive, modern mining of our resources where they exist.”
A 2020 World Bank assessment of critical minerals essential to low-carbon technologies found that we need to increase cobalt production by 450 percent and nickel production by 100 percent, she said.
The global need for copper could increase by 350 percent by 2050 with current reserves expected to be depleted somewhere between 2035 and 2045, even as wind, solar and electric vehicle demand increases, Padilla said.
Twin Metals has spent the last eleven years developing a mine plan to address all concerns, she said.
An underground mine would be developed with no dam, no potential for acid mine drainage, renewable energy use, and an all-electric fleet, she said.
“Ultimately, if this bill becomes law, it will prevent - not support – scientific inquiry,” Padilla said. “This is the wrong legislation at the wrong time.”
Under the bill, the U.S. Forest Service is authorized to permit the removal of sand, granite, iron ore, and taconite from national forest system lands within the withdrawal area if the removal is not detrimental to the water quality, air quality, and health of forest habitat within the Rainy River Watershed.
To date, there is no Senate companion to the bill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.