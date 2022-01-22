EVELETH — Phill Drobnick’s third Olympic games next month will be an entirely different animal compared to his first two experiences coaching.
The Eveleth native will be the U.S. national team coach for all three American curling teams headed to Beijing. That includes the men’s team (Team Shuster), the women’s team (Team Peterson) and the mixed doubles team of Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger.
“My Olympic games will see a lot of time out on the ice,’’ Drobnick said. “It’s a great opportunity, something that few people have ever even done. It’s going to be a lot of work and a lot of stress, but we’re prepared for it.’’
Being on the bench with all three teams headed to China means Drobnick will spend most of his days at the curling venue from 8 a.m. to midnight.
“I’m really there to support the athletes and make sure they have everything they need,’’ he said. “Make sure they are compared to compete.’’
In addition to being the national team coach instead of the team coach, Drobnick is also focused on keeping healthy and COVID-19 free until they get to Beijing.
He flies to Los Angeles with the mixed doubles team on Sunday for a four-day quarantine period in the City of Angels to do testing for the Chinese government, he said. The curlers will also be practicing as a team, he added, before leaving on a charter flight Thursday to Beijing.
“Based on everything that’s going on, preparations are going as good as can be expected,’’ according to Drobnick. “Everybody is trying to stay as healthy as they possibly can. Basically from this point forward if anyone contracts COVID, it’s going to be unlikely they’re going to be able to go to the games.”
With COVID-19 still raging across the world, the U.S. teams haven’t been able to have any competition since mid-December in Eveleth. “With COVID numbers the way they are, they’ve just been practicing on their own,’’ which includes making sure the curling clubs they use have a healthy environment to practice in.
With the athletes quarantining for the last week or so, “it makes it challenging,’’ said Drobnick, but “everyone else is in the same situation’’ dealing with COVID and the lack of competition. Despite that, “I expect our teams to be very prepared and ready to go.’’
Drobnick was the team coach for 2018’s gold medal winning Team Shuster, which has the chance to repeat next month. Team Shuster is made up of skip John Shuster, third Chris Plys (new to the squad this Olympics), second Matt Hamilton and lead John Landsteiner.
Team Shuster is not only focused on repeating, according to Drobnick. “We’re just going in to take it one game at a time and make the playoffs. In the playoffs anything can happen as we saw in 2018’’ in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
It will be a “battle’’ to win gold again, the national coach added. “There’s a lot of really, really strong teams that are coming into the men’s field.’’ For the last few years, it’s been the same few teams battling to get on the medal stand at all the big events. That includes Scotland, Canada, Switzerland, Sweden and the United States. “If we can play at our best, I’d expect to make the playoffs.’’
Overall, the men’s team has had an excellent season, including playing great at the Olympic trials and finishing fifth at the World Championships.
“We’re excited about John (Shuster) having that opportunity to get back there,’’ Drobnick said.
After winning gold four years ago, there is not a lot of pressure on Team Shuster, he added, because they have already done that. “Now it’s an opportunity to really go out and enjoy the Olympics and play their best with less pressure. I’m hoping they can take advantage of that.’’
The men’s team, coached by Sean Beighton, begins play on Feb. 9 against Russia.
Regarding Team Peterson, Drobnick said, “They’ve had a solid season as well,’’ including finishing third at the World Championships. There is such a great deal of parity in the women’s division, he said, that they all have a chance to win.
“It will be who is going to be the most preparted and bring their A game during the (nine-game) round robin.’’ Team Peterson is trying to improve upon its 7th place finish in the 2018 games and get themselves an opportunity to make the playoffs, he said.
Team Peterson is made up of skip Tabitha Peterson, third Nina Roth, second Becca Hamilton and lead Tara Peterson. The women’s team, coached by Laine Peters, opens play Feb. 9, also against Russia.
Drobnick has a lot of confidence in his mixed doubles team, as well.
“I look for this team to be able to compete with the best teams in the world and fight for a chance to make the playoffs.’’
Plys and Persinger are “an exciting team.’’ They were one of the last qualifiers for the Olympics, the coach said, but that doesn’t equate to where they stand coming into the games. “Chris Plys is one of the best shot makers in the game around the world. They’re exciting, they’re dynamic.’’
“It will be exciting to be able to bring over three teams that have opportunities to all bring home medals,’’ Drobnick added.
The mixed doubles team, coached by Beighton, begins competition on Feb. 2 against Australia.
For all of the teams, earning a 6-3 record in the round robin, pretty much guarantees a chance to be in the playoffs and have the opportunity to win an Olympic medal, he said.
Drobnick said Team Shuster was 5-4 in 2018’s round robin and went on to win gold. “It really comes down to putting yourself into that top four and getting yourself in the playoffs. You win two games and you take home a gold medal.’’
In addition to preparing the three teams for Beijing, Drobnick and the entire Team USA staff had to get backup athletes ready just in case COVID rears up at the last minute. There are men’s and women’s backups for each unit.
If need be, Drobnick would have to call them and they would have to be in Los Angeles in 12 hours to replace one of the athletes.
“It’s a challenge,’’ he said, because the athletes can do everything right and still contract COVID.
Once in Beijing, Drobnick is confident the International Olympic Committee “will make sure everyone is safe and able to compete.’’
The 2022 Olympics can be viewed on NBC and their affiliate stations.
