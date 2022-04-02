To mine, or not to mine.
In northeastern Minnesota, that continues to be the question.
On the same day that President Biden made a push for the production of more domestically-produced critical minerals, a company that recently had its federal mineral leases terminated for a Minnesota mine that would produce those minerals, testified to the U.S. Senate.
Twin Metals Minnesota Chief Regulatory Officer Julie Padilla on Thursday told the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources that Minnesota is critical in meeting the nation's need for those critical minerals.
“If this country wants to produce its own nickel, it has to do it in Minnesota,” Padilla told the committee. “We can mine here better than anywhere else in the world. But the United States will not be able to do that under the current regulatory process that is unpredictable, subject to political manipulation with changing rules in each administration, and in conflict with the priorities of our nation.”
Biden on Thursday invoked the Defense Production Act to increase the production of critical minerals needed to produce electric vehicle battery batteries and other clean energy products.
“We need to end our long-term reliance on China and other countries for inputs that will power the future,” Biden said as he invoked the act.
Twin Metals Minnesota has for more than a decade been working to build an underground mine southeast of Ely and northeast of Babbitt that would mine copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metals.
Those are the metals needed for clean energy products.
However, the U.S. Department of the Interior in January canceled two federal mineral leases for the project.
The mineral leases had been held since the mid 1960s under 11 different presidential administrations.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources followed in February by terminating its environmental review of the project.
Opponents of critical minerals mining in northeastern Minnesota are concerned about potential environmental damage to water resources.
As president administrations have changed, so has Twin Metals' ability to move forward.
Biden on Thursday also said the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve would be tapped at a million barrels a day for six months in an effort to alleviate high gas prices.
Minnesota Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber on Friday ripped Biden's announcements.
“The American people are facing a daunting domestic energy and mineral production crisis due to the policies the Biden administration has put forward,” Stauber said. “There has not been a single policy put forward by Biden, including his announcement yesterday, that will bring back domestic oil and mineral production. Yesterday's announcement was again mere lip service to the American people. This is just another attempt by Biden to give political cover to failed policies. Nothing in this announcement will expedite access to American energy and minerals or create more American jobs.”
Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, during Thursday's hearing said the United States shouldn't rely on foreign sources of critical minerals.
“It makes no sense to remain beholden to bad actors when we have abundant resources and manufacturing know-how here in the United States,” Manchin said. “The administration needs to help make responsible mining and refining possible here rather than making it more difficult and challenging.”
The Twin Metals Minnesota project is part of northeastern Minnesota's massive Duluth Complex.
The complex, the world's largest untapped complex of the minerals needed for electric vehicle batteries and other clean energy products, holds about eight billion tons of the minerals.
The Duluth Complex holds 95 percent of America's nickel resources, 88 percent of its cobalt, 75 percent of its platinum group metals and about a third of its copper, Padilla said.
“A domestic source for critical minerals means Minnesota,” Padilla told the Senate committee.
Under the Defense Production Act, Biden asked the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to survey the nation's critical minerals base and send his findings to Biden and Congress.
Stauber is skeptical
“Let's get serious,” Stauber said. “We must fix the permitting process, reverse Biden's harmful administrative actions, and put our miners and energy producers back to work. While the president may seem to indicate he wants to increase domestic production of our resources, yesterday's announcement will do none of it. We must watch Biden's actions not just listen to his words. It's time to offer real solutions like reinstating canceled mineral leases and accessing oil and gas on our federal lands and waters. Let American workers unleash our American energy and minerals to restore dominance.”
Jobs for Minnesotans said it's pleased with Biden's Defense Production action and asked the administration to rescind its mineral withdrawal proposal within the Superior National Forest currently under review and reinstate Twin Metals Minnesota's valid mineral leases.
“We hope this change in policy is reflected in all aspects of securing the supply chain for these critical minerals,” Jobs for Minnesotans said in a statement. “While this action encourages investment in our country, we cannot build more electric vehicles, solar or wind farms without a transparent, predictable and timely regulatory process for the proposed mining projects.”
Recent actions taken by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ban mining in northeastern Minnesota and the Department of Interior's cancellation of the minerals leases, run completely contradictory to the administration's calls for expanding domestic mining and refining, Twin Metals said in a statement.
“Twin Metals Minnesota has proposed to mine in an area of northeast Minnesota that contains virtually all of our nation's nickel resources and a vast majority of our cobalt,” Kathy Graul, Twin Metals Minnesota manager, public relations said. “The Biden administration must reverse course on its recent actions aimed at preventing mining in our region, including its proposed mineral withdrawal and the cancellation of Twin Metals' leases if it is serious about expanding domestic critical mineral production.”
Twin Metals in coming months plans to take legal action to defend its minerals rights and is committed to bringing an environmentally safe, modern mine to fruition in northeast Minnesota, according to the company.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.