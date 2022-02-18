Sen. David Tomassoni has been known to find more ways to slip language into legislation than Wayne Gretzky found ways to score goals.
Tomassoni, of Chisholm, is continuing his work in stickhandling legislation that benefits his Iron Range constituents.
But he won't be running for re-election.
Tomassoni, who in July publicly announced he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), said Friday he will not seek re-election to another term in the Minnesota Senate.
“I think I've done well by my service to the Iron Range, where I have spent my career expanding educational opportunities for our kids, supporting good jobs, the mining and logging industries, as well as recreational activities for our citizens,” Tomassoni said in a statement. “During my service, we grew the mining industry on the Iron Range and preserved its high paying jobs, built the second largest renewable solar module manufacturing plant in America, invested millions in new schools for our kids on the Iron Range and did the things government should do: invest in clean drinking water, advanced wastewater treatment, strong infrastructure for our cities, good roads, and recreation trails for hiking, biking, snowmobiling, and ATVs.”
Tomassoni's outstanding career, Iron Range work ethic, bipartisanship, and positive personality, is drawing respect and admiration from longtime friends and colleagues.
“All I can say is that coming to work every day for someone who is upbeat, jolly, and can change your mood, has been a joy,” Laura Bakk of Cook, Tomassoni's longtime legislative assistant said. “It's like working with your brother. He just has been a joy to work for.”
Richard Cohen of St. Paul, a former colleague in the Senate, said Tomassoni is an extremely talented legislator and a friend to all.
“Without question, he's the single most popular person in the Senate,” Cohen said. “His friendship transcended politics and ideology. He was a very skilled legislator who understood the legislative process and he was a friend to everyone.”
“He's the most brilliant legislator I've worked with in 40 years,” Gary Cerkvenik of Britt, a friend who's worked with Tomassoni at the state capitol said. “He was the best tactician and strategist of anybody. How he was able to do it was because he was respected by everybody and kind to everybody.”
Despite the effects of ALS, Tomassoni remains active in the 2022 session.
So far, he's rolled out nearly two dozen bills, including funding efforts for the Chisholm Sports Arena & Curling Club, Biwabik, Floodwood, and Virginia infrastructure improvements, a Minnesota Discovery Center expansion, Aurora Community Center and Hoyt Lakes Community Recreation and Wellness Center improvements, Minnesota State Colleges and University support, a Natural Resources Research Institute lab, metallic mining permitting transparency, and free game and fishing licenses for active military members.
The support Tomassoni is receiving is overwhelming, “with people reminding us how much he does and the lives he's touched,” Dante Tomassoni, one of his two sons said.
“He is aware of the value he has to the people he serves,” Dante Tomassoni said. “He refuses to leave them behind as long as he is able. He's using every resource to the best of his ability. The guy is tough and this is an example of that.”
Beyond his bills, Sen. Tomassoni has an even larger goal in the legislative pipeline.
He's pushing for funding to help find a cure for ALS.
“This neurodegenerative disease is beginning to impair my ability to move and speak,” Tomassoni said. “However, I am fully carrying out my duties as Senator this legislative session. I thank the public, my colleagues, and my friends and family for their support. One of my priorities this session will be to seek new funding for ALS research because there is hope we can beat this disease in the future. I also look forward to advancing a new University Medical School in Northern Minnesota to enhance rural health care by training a new generation of doctors, nurses, and pharmacists.”
A former high school, college and Olympic hockey player, Tomassoni worked for a time as a Kirby vacuum cleaner salesman and insurance salesman.
Upon starting his 30-year legislative career, Tomassoni quickly became beloved across the Iron Range and by colleagues in St. Paul.
First elected in 1992 to the House of Representatives, Tomassoni became an instant advocate for Iron Range people, communities, education, economic development, seniors, veterans, and the region's natural resource industries.
Tomassoni's support for mining, good-paying mining jobs, and education, is recognized across the region.
“I always would consider him one of the educational leaders in St. Paul,” John Klarich, a longtime Iron Range superintendent and current Buhl mayor said. “He always did what was best for schools, not just for the Range, but statewide. He cared about schools, teachers, kids and the communities they were in. He's one the Range has to be proud of. He's a true Iron Ranger.”
John Arbogast, United Steelworkers District 11 staff representative, says, “David has been one of the greatest legislators we've had on the Range.”
“He's done so much not only for mining and labor, but for communities and through bonding bills,” Arbogast said. “It's hard to describe what he's done for the Range. It's absolutely amazing. He's the greatest.”
On a variety of issues such as wild rice, Tomassoni conducts research, educates himself, and articulates his knowledge in a way that wins over other legislators, Kelsey Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota president said.
“He's been really a stalwart when it comes to the support of the industry,” Johnson said. “And it comes with no strings attached. He says he will help any way he can. He gives his heart and soul to people and the industry.”
Prior to the 2021 session, Tomassoni and Sen.Tom Bakk of Cook, both longtime Democratic Farmer Labor members, formed a two-person Independent caucus.
Republicans so respected Tomassoni that they later in the session named Tomassoni as President Pro Tem of the Senate.
“He's pretty remarkable in that he probably has as many friends on the Republican side of the aisle as the Democrat side,” Bakk said. “His office is a social gathering place at the capitol. He always has some salami and cheese. Even if someone has a crock pot of chili, they don't bring it to their office, they bring it to his office. After 5:00, his office is alive with people from both parties.”
Tomassoni's outgoing personality and ability to work with others makes him the state's most popular senator, Bakk said.
“He's one of those guys who when he comes in the room that just lights up the room, and he's a helluva good legislator,” Bakk said. “He and I get a lot of work done and he didn't send out press releases, he just quietly gets the work done. He is just one great guy.”
Tomassoni's love from colleagues was evident on the first day of the 2022 session.
Tomassoni received a standing ovation when he entered the Senate chambers accompanied by sons Danny and Dante.
His appearance brought tears to the eyes of many legislators.
Since then, he's continued to be engaged in legislative duties, working remotely, introducing, and voting on bills.
“He's got this session and is carrying it to the finish line as long as he can,” Dante Tomassoni said. “As long as I've seen him as my dad, he's cared about his constituents.”
In 2000, Tomassoni was elected to the Senate. He was re-elected six times.
He's currently chair of the Senate Higher Education Finance & Policy Committee.
Beyond his family, friends and constituents, hockey is close to his heart.
A former Chisholm High School hockey player, Tomassoni went on to play at the University of Denver.
He played professional hockey for 18 years throughout Europe, on the 1984 Italian Olympic team and the World Hockey Cup.
“We all have loyalized geography,” Cohen said of legislators. “But with Range legislators it runs very deep and no person was more embodiment to the dedication of the Range than David. He had worked in all other parts of the world and he came back to Chisholm.”
Tomassoni remains chairman of the board at the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth.
Tomassoni speaks fluent Italian and in classic Italian fashion, has always created a welcoming atmosphere at his capitol office with plenty of food, beverages, and fellowship for guests.
“He was always sharing food in his office and legislators would stop by for lunch,” Laura Bakk said. “It was always a fun place to be.”
Creating the Iron Range scholarship for students attending the University of Minnesota, starting a four-year Mesabi Range College engineering program, and building Giants Ridge into a valued community asset, are among his accomplishments in working with fellow Iron Rangers, Tomassoni said.
He's also proud of authoring legislation that requires insurance companies to pay for PSA exams, which one doctor said may have saved a million lives, he said.
“I am humbled by the opportunities folks gave me as their senator, and I extend my great appreciation to my constituents for entrusting me as their senator for 30 productive and rewarding years in public service,” Tomassoni said. “I will miss serving as their senator, but I trust a new generation to keep the best interests of the proud and unique Iron Range at the forefront.”
Tomassoni is the father of three children and six grandchildren.
Chisholm recently renamed its Bridge of Peace in his honor — a fitting tribute to a man who has bridged political divides and displayed peace, grace, and kindness in his relationships with others.
“I have been honored to serve,” Tomassoni said. “I hope I treated people with respect and kindness. I tried to do so with a bit of humor and grace, and I wish everyone the best – Ciao, A Domani.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.