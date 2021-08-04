Firefighters with the Hibbing Fire Department handed out toy fire hats, while visiting and answering questions from the public at the National Night Out event held on Tuesday at Bennett Park in Hibbing.

Kids enjoy ice cream cones, while signing up for a chance to win one of the free bikes being given away by the Hibbing Police Department at the National Night Out event on Tuesday at Bennett Park in Hibbing.

