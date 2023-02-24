A major domestic iron ore and steel producer and a newer Iron Range-based mining company have their eye on state mineral leases formerly held by Mesabi Metallics near Nashwauk.
Cleveland-Cliffs Minnesota Land Development LLC, and Scranton Holding Company are seeking all or part of the approximate 2,664 acres of mineral leases, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Cleveland-Cliffs Minnesota Land Development is a subsidiary of 176-year-old iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.
Cleveland-Cliffs Minnesota Land Development is seeking mineral lease rights to the entire 2,664 acres, according to the DNR.
It’s no surprise that Cliffs wants to negotiate a lease deal with the state on the acreage.
Cliffs says it needs the ore to keep Hibbing Taconite Co. running.
However, a smaller mining company is also in the picture.
Scranton Holding Company, formed a few years ago, is based in Hibbing.
Scranton Holding Company is seeking surface and mineral rights to six of the same parcels that Cleveland-Cliffs is seeking.
The company already holds lease rights at several dozen West Range natural iron ore waste stockpiles and tailings basins, according to the DNR.
Jim Bougalis is Scranton Holding Company founder.
“We’re planning on scram mining” Bougalis said Wednesday.
The 2,664 acres formerly held by Mesabi Metallics contains a total of 66 parcels of 40 acres each, said the DNR.
That would mean Scranton Holding Company is seeking about 240 acres of the 2,664 acres that Cliffs is seeking.
What the DNR decides on the 2,664 acres remains to be seen.
Awarding the leases will ultimately be decided by the State Executive Council.
But Cliffs made it clear in its application for negotiating the taconite iron ore mining leases with the DNR that it should be the front-runner.
Cliffs says two simple and immutable facts make it the best developer of the leases.
- “The state’s taconite iron ore deposits in the State Lands are adjacent to taconite iron ore owned and leased in the Cleveland-Cliffs Lands, and it is impracticable for anyone else to mine the State’s taconite iron ore except in combination with mining Cleveland-Cliffs’ adjacent taconite iron ore.”
- “In conjunction with the State Lands, Cliffs can execute a mine plan independent of control of any other adjacent lands or adjacent assets.”
Hibbing Taconite Co., majority owned and operated by Cleveland-Cliffs, is running out of crude ore.
Without a new source of ore, the 7.8 million-ton-per-year taconite plant that employs more than 750, would shut down.
The status of the state mineral leases remains one of the biggest questions within northeastern Minnesota’s taconite industry.
The property holds some of the highest-quality iron ore remaining on Minnesota’s Iron Range.
The DNR in May 2021 terminated the mineral leases, saying Mesabi Metallics failed to meet terms of a 2020 Master Lease Agreement Amendment.
Mesabi Metallics took the issue to court, but a district court and the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld the termination.
The Minnesota Supreme Court denied a Mesabi Metallics petition asking the court to review the two lower court rulings.
In its application for negotiating the iron ore mining leases, Cleveland-Cliffs says it has a strong track record and over the past five years has invested $50 million in other ore reserves at Nashwauk.
In December 2017, Cliffs purchased and leased more than 3,700 acres at the Nashwauk site from Glacier Iron Ore Properties.
“There is no question that Cleveland-Cliffs has the land holdings, people, capital, assets and will to execute on meaningful development at Nashwauk,” Cleveland-Cliffs said in the letter to the DNR. “In order to do so, we need the opportunity to lease the State Lands. This will allow Cleveland-Cliffs to pursue projects that will generate state mineral royalties, sustain and create good-paying, union jobs, further advance community investment on Minnesota’s Iron Range, and continue to deliver quality iron ore products for the manufacturing of iron and steel within the United States.”
Additional applicants for the mineral leases could still come forward.
The DNR said it has not set a timetable for deciding the leases.
Beyond seeking the six parcels at the Nashwauk site, Scranton Holding Company is planning to develop the leases it already holds on natural iron ore stockpiles and historic tailings basins north and south of Calumet and northwest of Marble.
While the former Mesabi Metallics lease sites contain magnetic ore, the type used to make iron ore pellets, the stockpile and tailings basin sites contain hematite (non-magnetic) ore.
Bougalis also heads up Scranton Iron, Inc., a leading full-service scrap metal recycling company in Hibbing along with a construction and demolition company.
In a separate action, the State Executive Council on March 2 considers approving an amendment to existing state mineral leases at Hibbing Taconite.
Amending the leases would give Hibbing Taconite access to some additional crude ore resources, potentially extending the mine life for a short period.
