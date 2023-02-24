A major domestic iron ore and steel producer and a newer Iron Range-based mining company have their eye on state mineral leases formerly held by Mesabi Metallics near Nashwauk.

Cleveland-Cliffs Minnesota Land Development LLC, and Scranton Holding Company are seeking all or part of the approximate 2,664 acres of mineral leases, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

