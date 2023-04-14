041518.NashwaukHome

The Nashwauk Home, Sport & Travel Show is set for Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15, at the Nashwauk Recreation Center. There are more than 50 vendors signed up for this free family-friendly event. 

 File Photo

NASHWAUK—The Nashwauk Home, Sport & Travel Show offers a preview of the summer season mixed with a variety of free family fun.

The show is open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 14 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Nashwauk Recreation Center in Nashwauk. Admission is free and there are hourly drawings, and prize giveaways.

