The Nashwauk Home, Sport & Travel Show is set for Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15, at the Nashwauk Recreation Center. There are more than 50 vendors signed up for this free family-friendly event.
NASHWAUK—The Nashwauk Home, Sport & Travel Show offers a preview of the summer season mixed with a variety of free family fun.
The show is open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 14 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Nashwauk Recreation Center in Nashwauk. Admission is free and there are hourly drawings, and prize giveaways.
Now in its 36th year, the show is hosted by the Nashwauk Chamber of Commerce and is larger than last year’s show.
Ken Olson is the chamber board vice president and is heading up this year’s show. Olson said he’s been involved with the show in one way or another for 35 years, and also serves as its announcer.
“It’s going to be great if the weather cooperates a little—we don’t want it to rain too much so people stay home,” Olson said.
Olson said this year’s show is larger than last year, and a lot of the vendors are taking larger spaces.
“There are 55 vendors—a dozen more than last year,” he noted.
The full lineup of vendors includes displays by a variety of contractors—home improvement, building supplies, financial institutions and advisors, builders, and more. There are also large displays with lawn tractors, lawn mowers, off-road vehicles, pontoons, docks, lifts and water toys.
Home-based businesses, including Mary Kay, Avon and vendors with essential oils have also signed on for this year’s show.
You can bring in your antlers or sheds—moose, deer, or elk—to have them scored with official scorers from Big Game Records of Minnesota. There is also a taxidermy display from Minnesota Forest Zone Trappers.
The Itasca County Sheriff Department and Nashwauk Police Department are participating in this year’s show with emergency vehicles and information, Olson noted.
If you get tired from walking around, there are booths where you can stop and take in a massage, Olson said.
Jackie Schuemann, Marketing Manager for Northland Lawn Sport & Equipment said the business is one of the return vendors and is a John Deere dealership and an Arctic Cat dealership, located in Grand Rapids.
“It’s a wonderful show, small but lots of really great people,” she said of the Nashwauk event.
Food is available on both days, kicking off with a Friday fish fry by the Nashwauk Fire Relief Association. On Saturday the Nashwauk baseball team is serving up a pancake and sausage breakfast, and burgers and hot dogs available for lunch.
Schweiby’s Concessions of Hibbing, a home show staple, will also have food available on both days.
There are also a number of nonprofits represented at the show including the Girl Scouts selling cookies, the Nashwauk Knights of Columbus Tootsie roll drive, Nashwauk Area Community Fun, and the Spartan Booster Club.
