TOWER — The identities of the two occupants from Wednesday's house explosion in Greenwood Township, where one person died and another was severely injured, have been released.
According to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, they are the owners of the property, Michael Gramse and his wife, Eva Gramse, both 72 of Faribault, Minnesota.
Michael Gramse was located outside of the residence, severely injured. He was able to provide some details about the incident before being medically transported and advised his wife, Eva Gramse, was also inside the residence at the time of the incident.
Currently, the Sheriff's Office believes the human remains found inside the residence are those of Eva Gramse, however the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is currently working to positively confirm this.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation by the St. Louis Co. Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office.
The explosion, which completely destroyed the residence, was reported just after 9:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Everett Bay Road and the residence was on fire when Sheriff’s Office deputies and Greenwood Fire Department officials arrived on the scene.
Shortly after emergency responders arrived, they located Michael Gramse severely injured and down in the yard. He was airlifted by Lifelink to Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
The St. Louis Co. Rescue Squad, MN State Patrol, MN Department of Natural Resources, Tower Ambulance and Fire Department, Breitung Fire Department, Vermilion Lake Fire Department and Virginia Ambulance personnel also assisted at the scene.
