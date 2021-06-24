AURORA, Ill. — Aurora University has named Lida Dodge* of Ely, to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester. Dodge is majoring in Early Childhood/Special Education. The Dean's List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher. Students recognized with high honors (*) have earned a perfect 4.0.

