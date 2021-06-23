EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,816 students named to the spring 2021 Dean's List. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride.

Area students who were named to the Dean's List are Morgan Hensley, College of Education & Human Sciences, Embarrass; and Wyatt Rauvola, College of Business, Floodwood.

