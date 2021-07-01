MINNEAPOLIS — Augsburg University recently announced academic honors for students named to the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2021. Kristin Kaldahl of Aurora, Minn., was named to the Augsburg University Dean’s List for the Spring Semester 2021. Kaldahl is the daughter of Patrick and Kayla Kaldahl and is studying Exercise Science and is involved in Swimming.
The Augsburg University Dean’s List recognizes those full-time students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and those part-time students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.75 or higher in a given term.
Augsburg University is set in a vibrant neighborhood at the heart of the Twin Cities, and offers more than 50 undergraduate majors and nine graduate degrees to nearly 3,500 students of diverse backgrounds. Augsburg University educates students to be informed citizens, thoughtful stewards, critical thinkers, and responsible leaders. The Augsburg experience is supported by an engaged community that is committed to intentional diversity in its life and work. An Augsburg education is defined by excellence in the liberal arts and professional studies, guided by the faith and values of the Lutheran church and shaped by its urban and global settings.
