A proposal to build a new $42 million Nashwauk-Keewatin school will be in front of the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board on Tuesday.
Funding from a school collaboration account at the Eveleth-based state of Minnesota economic development agency would help move construction of the school forward.
“They qualified because they’re collaborating with Grand Rapids,” Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips said. “They’ve been working with Grand Rapids on a consolidation agreement.”
If Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation funding is approved — along with securing other funding sources — construction of the school would begin in 2023 toward a 2024-2025 completion date, Craig Menozzi, administrator on special assignment working on facility planning for the school district said.
Menozzi said the Nashwauk-Keewatin and Grand Rapids school districts are working toward an eventual consolidation.
“We’ve had some joint school board meetings,” Menozzi said. “It’s going to take some time, but we’re definitely moving toward that (consolidation). We have a concept of Itasca area schools coming under ISD 318 (Grand Rapids). There could eventually be a district of 5,000 students.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin school officials for several years have been working on plans to replace the district’s two century-old school buildings with a single state-of-the-art PreK-12 school.
The district is seeking $18million in Iron Range School Consolidated and Cooperatively Operated School Account funding from Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation to jump start the project.
A $7 million grant would go toward infrastructure development at the site of a new school. An $11 grant would help fund construction of the school.
Other funding for the school would come from mining royalties, Itasca County, the state, and local taxpayers.
A school district referendum under which district taxpayers would contribute $1,126,028 annually for 25 years to help support the project is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2022.
District officials say deteriorating and outdated infrastructure at the district’s existing schools in Nashwauk and Keewatin pose significant health and safety risks. Issues include poor air quality, water and moisture intrusion, asbestos-laden interior finishes, and inadequate security at building entrances.
The two schools were both built in 1920 and are among the oldest in the state.
It would cost between $41 million and $47 million to renovate the existing schools, according to the district.
A new, safe and healthy school would support modern curriculum, improve education, and strengthen business relationships in the community, says the district.
United States Steel Corp. in June donated a 42-acre site east of Nashwauk and north of Highway 169 as a site for the school.
That site would become the location for the new school, Menozzi said.
IRRRB funding would significantly lessen the tax impact of a local bond referendum, say school officials.
The school account helps fund collaborative school projects within the 13,000 square-mile Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation service area.
The agency has provided financial assistance for a number of collaborative and school improvement projects in recent years including a new high school for Mountain Iron-Buhl, initiatives at Mesabi East and St. Louis County Schools, in Grand Rapids, Ely, and construction of the new Rock Ridge Public Schools currently being built.
If funding for the Nashwauk-Keewatin project is approved, Phillips said it’s likely that the collaboration account wouldn’t be able to fund more school projects for years to come.
“This would probably be the last project out of the school collaboration account for a long time,” Phillips said.
The IRRR Board meets via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to consider the project.
Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation is funded by taconite production taxes paid by northeastern Minnesota iron mining companies.
Other projects on the agenda are:
• A $1,016,301 Taconite Economic Development Fund (TEDF) rebate to Keetac taconite plant in Keewatin.
• A $3,122,007 TEDF rebate to Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron.
• A $1,260,702 TEDF rebate to United Taconite in Forbes.
• A $1,223,159 TEDF rebate to Northshore Mining Co.
• A $650,958 TEDF rebate to Minorca Mine.
• A $2.5 million loan to the Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority toward construction of a $6.3 million multi-use hanger along with a $350,000 site preparation grant and a $29,375 demolition grant.
• A $1 million loan to Hibbing Salvage & Supply Inc., in Hibbing to support an $8.8 million construction of a new 19,000 square-foot scrap metal processing facility.
• A $1,160,000 grant to support the VisionNE merger of the six Northeast Higher Education District college campuses.
• A $675,000 request from the Bell Program of Iron Range Engineering for a dormitory project at the Hillcrest property in Chisholm.
• A $600,000 request to assist the six Northeast Higher Education District college campuses for physical conversions as the colleges merge into one college.
• A $165,000 request to assist the six Northeast Higher Education District college campuses with external and internal signage as the colleges merge into one college.
• A $323,000 grant to the City of Aitkin for $8.3 million in infrastructure and site work for construction of a new 35-unit market-rate apartment complex.
• An $80,000 grant to the City of Cohasset for a $316,000 water main extension to serve homes and a business.
• A $450,000 grant to Cook County/Grand Marais EDA toward $5.3 million in infrastructure and site work for a mixed used development in Tofte.
• A $500,00 grant to Cook County/Grand Marais EDA to support $3.4 million in infrastructure and site work for a mixed use development in Tofte.
• A $250,000 grant to the City of Hibbing for $1 million in infrastructure and site work for development of a new city-owned campground at Carey Lake.
• A $742,850 grant to Cuyuna Range Broadband Expansion toward a $5.7 million broadband expansion in rural Crow Wing County.
• A $40,000 grant to Breitung Township to support a $126,000 road reconstruction and sewer reconstruction on North Second Street.
• A $250,000 grant to Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority toward $6 million in runway safety area reconstruction.
• A $250,000 grant to the City of Ely for $6.5 million in Phase One Ely Wastewater Treatment facility improvements.
• A $250,000 grant to the City of Eveleth for $3.3 million in water, storm sewer and road reconstruction for portions of Douglas and Roosevelt Avenues.
• A $150,000 grant to the City of Hibbing for $773,000 in replacement of the Kelly Lake lift station.
• A $100,000 grant to the City of Hoyt Lakes toward an $827,085 emergency services facility access and storm sewer drain improvements and construction of a new bathroom and shower facility at Fisherman’s Point Campground.
• A $190,000 grant to Lone Pine Township to support a $576,680 community septic assessment.
• A $250,000 grant to the City of Nashwauk for a $6.4 million site, lift station and equalization basin construction to accommodate the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
• A $250,000 grant to the Tower-Breitung Wastewater Board for a $1.4 million replacement of 22 force-main manholes.
• A $29,000 grant to Crow Wing County for a $58,185 recreational trail safety enhancement project.
