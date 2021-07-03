EVELETH -- Retired longtime music teacher and lifelong resident and fan of Eveleth Bill Lavato is pleased and humbled at being chosen Eveleth's 2021 4th of July grand marshal. He told the Mesabi Tribune, "I'm very honored to have been selected. I would like to thank the hard-working Eveleth 4th of July Committee for choosing an educator as the grand marshal. I've always felt that our local school district has given our students an excellent preparation for life."
Lavato added, "It's going to be strange riding rather than marching in the parade," as he did for many years as Eveleth-Gilbert High School band director.
Of being named grand marshal, he said this: "I have been amazed at the number of calls, cards and congratulations from family, friends and former students. I am happy that even though many are long distances away, they still keep in touch with their home town of Eveleth.
"I do, of course, have an advantage having lived and worked in Eveleth all of my life. It has been a great town to raise my two children and to now watch grandchildren participate in school activities especially band and sports. Bonnie and I and our family will continue to be on the Eveleth streets for the fantastic fireworks and of course the parade."
Lavato has been married to Bonnie Peternel Lavato for more than 55 years. They have two children, Dean of Buffalo, Minn., and Jacquie of Eveleth, in addition to grandchildren. He grew up in West Eveleth and is a product of the Eveleth School music department, he said in a 2019 story about his long association with the Virginia City Band as a band member and currently the director.
In the 2019 story, he praised his Eveleth High School band director Jim Colosimo "as a great trumpet player, as mentor, teacher and the person that encouraged me to practice and play solos at an elementary school age." Lavato's love for music began at an early age when he played the trumpet as a youngster in the Virginia City Band and former Eveleth City Band back in 1955.
Lavato graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth with a degree in music. After a short time as the Mountain Iron junior high and elementary band director, Lavato spent 34 years as band director in the Eveleth and Eveleth-Gilbert schools, where the concert and jazz bands consistently won superior ratings at contests. The band also had several successful Florida tours. Lavato was named to the Minnesota Music Educators Hall of Fame in 2003. Lavato is proud of playing taps for the Eveleth VFW Honor Guard and the Virginia Servicemen's Club Honor Guard. He also received the 2015-16 Elks Distinguished Citizenship Award from the Eveleth Elks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.