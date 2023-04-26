Muhich receives Bluebird Foundation grant

The Bluebird Foundation recently announced the recipients of their Spring Grants.
The nine grants, in the amount of $500 each, have been awarded to high school age students (currently in grades 9-12) involved in the performing arts.
The lone Iron Range recipient was Brennan Muhich of Eveleth-Gilbert High School, who was awarded the JCC Services Music Recognition Award.
According to the Bluebird Foundation’s Facebook page: Muhich has participated in the following during his high school career:
Concert Band—Grades 9-12
Marching Band—Grades 9-12
Marching Band trip to Florida, which included marching at The Magic Kingdom and Universal Studios and playing in a Disney soundtrack session—Grade 11
Concert Choir—Grades 9-12
Morning Melodies (audition ensemble)—Grades 11-12
Weekly piano lessons under the direction of Amy Szumal
Brennan has received multiple awards from the Minnesota State High School League Section Music Contest, Minnesota State High School League One Act Play, and Eveleth-Gilbert High School Fine Arts Honors.
After high school Brennan plans to attend The College of St. Scholastica for a Double Major in Peace and Justice Studies and Political Science with minors in Music, Fine Arts, and Civic Studies. Once completing undergrad he will be heading to law school.
The Bluebird Foundation is a 501 C (3) whose mission statement is “To be an advocate for area youth in the performing arts and to create awareness of the power of the arts to enhance self-esteem, to increase understanding of others, and to improve academic performance.”
