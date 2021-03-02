MANKATO, Minn. — The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Matt Cecil.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
Michael Ciriacy, Aurora, Honor List; Mikayla Mellesmoen, Embarrass, High Honor List; Payton Dosan, Eveleth, High Honor List; Gabrielle Koepke, Eveleth, High Honor List; Chase Mitchell, Hoyt Lakes, Honor List; Trent Combs, Mountain Iron, Honor List; Francis Fuenffinger, Mountain Iron, Honor List; Jill Manthey, Mountain Iron, Honor List; Dominic Ramponi, Mountain Iron, Honor List; Connor Croft, Virginia, Honor List; John Marcella, Virginia, High Honor List; Eric Summers, Virginia, High Honor List.
