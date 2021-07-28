MANKATO, Minn. — The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Matt Cecil.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
Michael Ciriacy, Honor List, Aurora
Leo Lukas, High Honor List, Aurora
Michael Pengal, Honor List, Ely
Mikayla Mellesmoen, High Honor List, Embarrass
Payton Dosan, Honor List, Eveleth
Zia Koepke, Honor List, Eveleth
Michael Brandt, Honor List, Hibbing
Emily Gardeski, High Honor List, Hibbing
Brian Hacker, Honor List, Hibbing
Luiza Ludwig, Honor List, Hibbing
Sofia Martinez, Honor List, Hibbing
Maija Nelson, High Honor List, Hibbing
Cassandra Rootes, Honor List, Hibbing
Lindsey Tario, Honor List, Hibbing
Elaine Yordy, Honor List, Hibbing
Chase Mitchell, Honor List, Hoyt Lakes
Ashley Pionk, Honor List, Iron
Jill Manthey, Honor List, Mountain Iron
Dalton Auel, Honor List, Virginia
Jordan Aho, Honor List, Virginia
Joshua Baumann, Honor List, Virginia
Connor Croft, Honor List, Virginia
Isaiah Kohlhase, Honor List, Virginia
John Marcella, Honor Lis, Virginia
Eric Summers, Honor List, Virginia
Kyle Peterson, Honor List, Zim
