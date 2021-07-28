MANKATO, Minn. — The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Matt Cecil.

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

Michael Ciriacy, Honor List, Aurora

Leo Lukas, High Honor List, Aurora

Michael Pengal, Honor List, Ely

Mikayla Mellesmoen, High Honor List, Embarrass

Payton Dosan, Honor List, Eveleth

Zia Koepke, Honor List, Eveleth

Michael Brandt, Honor List, Hibbing

Emily Gardeski, High Honor List, Hibbing

Brian Hacker, Honor List, Hibbing

Luiza Ludwig, Honor List, Hibbing

Sofia Martinez, Honor List, Hibbing

Maija Nelson, High Honor List, Hibbing

Cassandra Rootes, Honor List, Hibbing

Lindsey Tario, Honor List, Hibbing

Elaine Yordy, Honor List, Hibbing

Chase Mitchell, Honor List, Hoyt Lakes

Ashley Pionk, Honor List, Iron

Jill Manthey, Honor List, Mountain Iron

Dalton Auel, Honor List, Virginia

Jordan Aho, Honor List, Virginia

Joshua Baumann, Honor List, Virginia

Connor Croft, Honor List, Virginia

Isaiah Kohlhase, Honor List, Virginia

John Marcella, Honor Lis, Virginia

Eric Summers, Honor List, Virginia

Kyle Peterson, Honor List, Zim

