VIRGINIA — Mesabi Range College’s Alumni Association President, Sue Medure, announced in a news release this week that the Alumni Association is revamping its current "VJC Payback" Scholarship to honor the memory of long-time Alumni Association board member, Judie Devich Kauchick. The recipient will be awarded up to $4,000. Application deadline has been extended to April 12.
Kauchick, a 1963 graduate of Virginia Junior College and ultimate community cheerleader, served on the Alumni Board for 55 years and was instrumental in raising thousands of scholarship dollars which allowed many young men and women, mostly from the Iron Range, to pursue their dreams through education. "With this new scholarship, which is called the VJC/Judie Devich Kauchick Memorial Scholarship, we hope to continue that legacy," Medure said.
Kauchick, born on May 6, 1943, in Virginia, died unexpectedly Feb. 21 at her Virginia home. She was 77.
In a recent Mesabi Tribune story about Kauchick's legacy, Medure said, "Judie became an alumni association board member and secretary in 1965. I always considered Judie to be the glue that kept the association together. She was dependable and detail-oriented, completed her duties ahead of time and rarely missed a meeting." Medure said Kauchick was dedicated to helping students receive scholarships and had a "genuine interest in helping people." Judie was a "pillar of the community, multi-talented and unselfishly volunteered... raising money for Mesabi kids to go to college."
To be eligible for the scholarship, the student must possess a 3.0 GPA, must be actively involved in their community and must be pursuing a career in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), Business/Accounting or Fine Arts.
Anyone wishing to help support this effort is encouraged to send their tax-deductible donation to the Alumni Association in care of Mesabi Range College, 1001 Chestnut Street West, Virginia, MN 55792. Any further questions can be directed to Brenda Kochevar at 218-749-0314.
See the following link for a listings of all scholarships available https://www.mesabirange.edu/financial-aid/scholarships/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.