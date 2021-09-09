HIBBING — The public has an opportunity to visit a real working draft horse-powered farm during Mr. Ed’s Farm Draft Horse Field Day on Sept. 11, at Mr. Ed’s Farm on Foss Road in rural Hibbing.
“The purpose of the association is to do field days and educational programs to let people know the versatility of heavy draft horses, or draft horses in general,” Ed Nelson, owner of Mr. Ed’s Farm, and a member of the North Star Draft Association since 1986 said.
The Draft Horse Field Day is now in its eighth year, and is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The annual event was canceled last year due to restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID.
Nelson, who founded Mr. Ed’s farm in 2013, said he’s sensing people are excited about getting back out with their horses, and based on past years, is anticipating between 18 and 24 horses, “depending on who shows up.”
The event features several teams of draft horses from the North Star Draft Horse Association, including four owned by Nelson, doing field work demonstrations.
“We’ll be plowing and discing and doing a variety of field work, and if weather cooperates (we) will be doing some hay loading and grain thrashing with the thrashing machine,” Nelson said.
There will also be barnyard tours, featuring a variety of farm animals, including chickens, sheep, goats, rabbits, cattle, ducks and geese, and more, and a blacksmith demonstration.
Nelson said the blacksmith is known to make things out of metal, including out of horseshoes.
“It’s fun to watch,” he said.
Final details for the field day were still being ironed out, with a possibility of produce for sale and vendors participating.
Admission for the fall field day is $5. Dogs are not allowed.
Concessions will be available on site from the Cherry Recreation.
Tractor drawn people movers will be available to shuttle people from the field demonstrations and the farmyard.
Mr. Ed’s Farm is located at 10796 Foss Rd., eight miles east of Hibbing on Hwy. 37, and three miles south on Hwy. 5 to Foss Rd.
For more information contact Ed Nelson at mredsfarmllc@gmail.com.
