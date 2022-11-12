EVELETH—The name Robert Arvid Lahde, Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class, is on a website of thousands of U.S. Navy World War II casualties, and his remains are buried in a Hawaii military cemetery.
But his spirit is back in his hometown of Eveleth, thanks to the cousin he never knew, Duane Lahde of Mountain Iron. Lahde and his sister, Debra Staral of Cocoa Beach, Florida, had a footstone remembering Robert Lahde placed in the Lahde family plot in the Eveleth Cemetery.
Robert Lahde was born at the More Hospital in Eveleth in 1923 and was killed in action January 5, 1945. He and three other sailors died when their ship, the USS David W. Taylor, bound for Iwo Jima, sailed over an exploding minefield. Word of Lahde’s death was delivered to his parents, Arvo and Lydia Lahde, 612 Hayes St., Eveleth.
A few years ago, Duane and wife Laura’s granddaughter Kayla Maresh, serving in the Navy, went online to see what she could learn of Robert Lahde. Letters were written to a St. Louis military casualty registration headquarters, and Duane Lahde received much information about his cousin.
Lahde looked through Eveleth High School yearbooks, The Carbide, and saw pictures of Robert Lahde, who had graduated in 1941. Duane Lahde said he became interested in finding as much as he could about his cousin, as the military service is tradition in his family, with his children and grandchildren, and Duane Lahde was in the Marines during the Vietnam era. His father, Edwin Lahde, was in the Army in World War II, and his father-in-law, Bruno Roskoski, in the Army Air Corps. Uncles Emil and Elmer Lahde also were in World War II.
