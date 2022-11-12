EVELETH—The name Robert Arvid Lahde, Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class, is on a website of thousands of U.S. Navy World War II casualties, and his remains are buried in a Hawaii military cemetery.

But his spirit is back in his hometown of Eveleth, thanks to the cousin he never knew, Duane Lahde of Mountain Iron. Lahde and his sister, Debra Staral of Cocoa Beach, Florida, had a footstone remembering Robert Lahde placed in the Lahde family plot in the Eveleth Cemetery.

