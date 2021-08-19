MOUNTAIN IRON — Shoes are more than simple protective footwear, especially when it comes to kids. Properly fitting shoes are important for physical development. They can also boost confidence.
Those are some of the reasons the Mountain Iron Fire Department has launched an initiative called Community Steps.
The back-to-school program was created to provide brand-new shoes to Iron Range students from low-income families. It is open to kids enrolled in grades kindergarten through 12th for the 2021-2022 school year.
Applications will be accepted through Monday morning (Aug. 23), said Laura Anderson, community outreach coordinator with the Mountain Iron Fire Department. Families must be below the 200% Federal Poverty Guidelines or receiving SNAP, MFIP, or reduced or free lunches. The department wanted to “reach people who might not qualify for public assistance, but still need help,” she said.
Applications are available by emailing the fire department at MIFD@ci.Mountain-Iron.MN.US or by calling 218-929-1625. Anderson said if people do not have a printer, they can email her the needed information after receiving an application.
Recipients will be notified this coming week.
The event will take place Aug. 31, starting with a dinner at the fire hall for the students and guardians. There will be a tour of the facility, then everyone will head over to Famous Footwear in Mountain Iron, where students can each select a pair of athletic shoes.
“One of the reasons we are doing this is we really want to engage with the community,” Anderson said. “COVID really hit hard for everyone and kids don’t always fully understand,” especially if their parents lost jobs or are struggling to get hours. Yet, “they feel the impact.”
Anderson added, “we want them to know the community is with them every step of the way.”
In fact, that’s how the program got its name.
Additionally, shoes tend to be a status symbol and, unfortunately, kids are sometimes judged by the shoes they wear. Name brand shoes can help boost a child’s confidence, she explained.
According to a 2018 study published by the Journal of Foot and Ankle Research, more than 60 percent of children were wearing ill-fitting shoes. Incorrectly fitted footwear has been linked to foot pain and disorders, foot deformity and back problems, Anderson noted.
The department has reached out to a podiatrist, and is planning to have a local foot and ankle physician involved in future Community Steps events, which is set to be an annual endeavor.
The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota, and Family Services Collaborative of St. Louis County partnered with the fire department, providing enough grant funding to outfit about 20 kids with new shoes. The footwear will cost different amounts, and if there is money leftover, students on the waiting list will be notified, Anderson said.
“We want a good, solid foundation” during this initial event so that Community Steps can hopefully expand in coming years, perhaps with two shopping nights, she added.
The department also encourages other fire companies to partner with MIFD or hold a similar program in the future.
At the end of last school year, MIFD engaged in a “supporting students” program with the Mountain Iron-Buhl school. Four hundred students and 100 parents received goodie bags on the last day of the school containing donated items from area businesses. Names of those businesses were listed so students could see how “the community has got your back,” and a letter was included stating “how proud we are” of students and parents and acknowledging the struggles of completing the school year during a pandemic, Anderson said.
The department is also planning to hand out treats from fire trucks on Halloween, as well as initiating a calendar sale to raise funds for a violence prevention campaign.
MIFD Chief Mark Madden has been supportive of each outreach project, added Anderson, who joined the department last spring to assist with its community connection efforts — to show that “our department serves the community (in that way) beyond fire prevention.”
