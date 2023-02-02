  • The Mountain Iron City Council will consider a resolution censuring longtime councilor Ed Roskoski Monday after an exchange between Roskoski and Mayor Peggy Anderson during a Jan. 3 meeting led to what allegedly sounds like Roskoski referring to the mayor as “a bh.”

The resolution appeared on the Jan. 17 agenda, but after a motion by Councilor Julie Buria during the meeting, it was moved to the next regular meeting, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Mountain Iron City Hall.

