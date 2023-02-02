- The Mountain Iron City Council will consider a resolution censuring longtime councilor Ed Roskoski Monday after an exchange between Roskoski and Mayor Peggy Anderson during a Jan. 3 meeting led to what allegedly sounds like Roskoski referring to the mayor as “a bh.”
The resolution appeared on the Jan. 17 agenda, but after a motion by Councilor Julie Buria during the meeting, it was moved to the next regular meeting, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Mountain Iron City Hall.
If passed, it will be the second time in less than six months that Roskoski has been censured, and at least the third time over his many years on the city council.
- According to the resolution presented Jan. 17, Roskoski, who is no stranger to controversy, is accused of violating “the Code of Conduct by failing to observe and respect the authority of the Mayor in the control of the meeting in that he fails to move discussion forward or refrain from interruption and delay within the meetings, has made personal attacks in discussion, to wit, referring to the Mayor as “a bh” which conduct can be observed approximately twenty-four and one half minutes into the regular council meeting held January 3, 2023.”
The Mountain Iron City Council meetings are recorded on video and posted on the following website: https://vimeopro.com/user57828215/mctv-area-city-council-meetings.
In October of 2022, on a 3-0 vote, with one absent and one abstaining, Roskoski was censured for similar overall behavior and allegedly “indicating that the Mayor may ‘be a queen, but she is no king’ and indicating that the City Engineer had ‘no street smarts’ and ‘does not know anything.’”
That resolution, 14-22, did not provide a specific date when the incidents occurred but instead read, “recent City Council meetings.”
The actions that led to this most recent resolution to censure began to snowball shortly after Public Works Director Tim Satrang ended his report to the council around the 23 1/3 minute mark on the recording of the Jan. 3 meeting.
Roskoski turned to Satrang and asked if repairs had begun on a generator at the city’s wastewater treatment plant and when Satrang said no, Roskoski began reading from a piece of paper and explaining that if certain items were worn or broken other parts might need to be replaced and how to know if that needed to be done. As Satrang responded that that part Roskoski was referring to was also going to be replaced, Anderson struck her gavel twice and said “thank you, we’re going on now.”
As the mayor attempted to call on the Library Director/Special Events Coordinator for her report, Roskoski loudly interrupted, raising his voice, and—looking at the mayor—said, “Please, this is a $50,000 project,” before again turning toward Satrang, to his right, and saying, “you may have to replace a crankshaft which would probably double the cost of that.”
Anderson struck the gavel again in an attempt to move the meeting forward and then Roskoski loudly interrupted a second time, raising his voice again and saying, “I’ve been doing this kind of work since I was 14-years-old and I’m old now.”
When Anderson again starts to talk about the Library report—and as the camera turns toward the mayor—a word that sounds like the derogatory term the resolution references can be heard on camera (coming from her right) at the end of a quietly spoken sentence.
At that point, someone can be heard off-camera saying, “wow,” and Councilor Alan Stanaway, who sits directly to the left of Roskoksi then exclaims, “Excuse me Mr. Roskoski, what was that comment?”
It’s hard to understand Roskoski’s response because he answers quickly and is wearing a blue disposable facemask, but the word “hitch” is clearly audible.
To which Stanaway responds: “That is not what your comment was. That was uncalled for Mr. Roskoski. This is not what I came up here—to sit and listen to you make your snide remarks to the mayor.”
Roskoski continues to talk about crankshafts as Anderson pounds the gavel once more and loudly says “stop” two times before the meeting finally moves forward.
During the Jan. 17 meeting, after Buria’s motion, Roskoski requested City Attorney Bryan Lindsay to be present at the Feb. 6 meeting, to which he replied that the request must be made by the mayor or city administrator.
“I read this thing and it says that I swore. Is there a tape recording around? Is it gonna be played so we can all hear what allegedly I said at that meeting?” Roskoski asked.
“The way that it works is the video is available publicly. I viewed the video publicly. There are two sources of information, number one, the video that’s publicly available, and then the recollection of Mr. Stanaway, Councilor Stanaway, to what was said,” Lindsay responded.
Roskoski then said, “Oh, so I see, it’s all in the opinion of who thought I said what about what, huh? I get you.”
At that point Councilor Joe Prebeg Jr. said, “The thing is if it wasn’t picked up on that recording, there were numerous people who heard that comment and they will be able to testify that they did hear that.”
When it came time to vote, Roskoski abstained.
“I’m going to abstain, because as I said before, this whole thing turns out to be sort of scam, sham—a game—whatever you want to call it. So, I’m abstaining because I don’t think it should even be part of our process,” Roskoski said.
—-
The resolution to censure Roskoski that passed at the Oct. 3, 2022, meeting was brought forward by Prebeg Jr., who said during the meeting that the Code of Conduct referred to in the resolution was passed by the council previously after a verbal confrontation between Roskoski and former City Councilor Steve Skogman, where, Prebeg Jr. said, Roskoski used a curse word to describe Skogman and gave him the middle finger during a meeting.
“I think anyone that has watched the viewing of our city council or has been here, Councilor Roskoski’s actions speak for themselves. His actions are immature, totally disrespectful and, to be honest, they are embarrassing to the city of Mountain Iron,” Prebeg Jr. said in October.
In 2009, the City Council voted 4-1 to censure Roskoski following two trespassing convictions. According to a story in the Mesabi Daily News, The “official reprimand” criticized Roskoski for his “repeated actions” during two and a half years that resulted in his two trespassing convictions on land owned by Richard Strumbell, which was leased to P & H Minepro, within six months. Both are misdemeanors.
Roskoski was sentenced by Judge James Florey in May of that year to a stayed sentence of 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. The city councilor has said at past meetings that added noise and dust from the P & H operation was disturbing to nearby residences. His home is nearby.
The censure resolution said the council found Roskoski’s behavior “totally inappropriate and improper for an elected official representing our city and its citizens.” Legal and law enforcement costs in prosecuting the infractions were at a $11,222 cost to the city.
