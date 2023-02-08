MOUNTAIN IRON—Counselor Ed Roskoski was censured at Monday’s Mountain Iron City Council meeting, after being confronted directly and neither confirming nor denying the accusation that he called Mayor Peggy Anderson a “b**ch” at the Jan. 3 council meeting.
The official city reprimand was the second time Roskoski has been censured for misconduct within the year and the third time during his many years serving on and off the council.
The resolution to censure Roskoski—stating in part that he allegedly called Anderson the derogatory word at about 24.5 minutes into the meeting—passed on a 4-0 vote, with Roskoski abstaining.
The resolution further states that “City Council and members of the public observing Council meetings have observed that Council member Edmund Roskoski violated the Code of Conduct by failing to observe and respect the authority of the Mayor in the control of the meeting in that he fails to move discussion forward or refrain from interruption and delay within the meetings,” and “has made personal attacks in discussion.”
Roskoski’s alleged prior incidents of misconduct, including those that led to two previous censures—and a 2012 conviction in Virginia’s Sixth District Court for instigating a dog-on-dog attack near his Mountain Iron home in 2011—were mentioned during the meeting.
Councilor Joe Prebeg Jr., also noted that Roskoski’s negative behaviors have cost the city about $33,000.
City Administrator Craig Wainio confirmed Tuesday that prosecution costs have cumulatively added up to that figure.
Councilor Alan Stanaway read the full two-page resolution Monday night, and later asked Roskoski directly: “Did you or did you not” call the mayor a “b**ch?”
“I don’t have to tell you anything,” Roskoski replied.
Stanaway responded: “There you go. There you go.”
The resolution also states that the council considered all evidence presented to it with respect to the complaint, and says: “Councilmember Roskoski is once again directed to henceforth abide by the Code of Conduct. Without limitation, Councilmember Roskoski is specifically directed to observe and respect the authority of the Mayor, to refrain from personal attacks including calling names and the use of foul language and to treat members of the Council, staff, and those working for and with the City of Mountain Iron with respect and free from harassment and intimidation.”
It is noted in the resolution that Roskoski was censured by the council in the fall of 2022.
In October 2022, on a 3-0 vote with one absent and one abstaining, Roskoski was censured for similar overall behavior and and allegedly “indicating that the Mayor may ‘be a queen, but she is no king,’ and indicating that the city engineer had ‘no street smarts’ and ‘doesn’t know anything.’”
City Attorney Bryan Lindsay was present at Monday’s meeting, and Roskoski asked if he could speak “without the gavel being pounded,” to which he was told he could.
Roskoski stated that he is accused of “swearing,” and asked “is there a recording of that” which the council could hear. Lindsay proceeded to play a digital recording of the dialogue in question, noting that it was difficult to pick up Roskoski’s words on the recording over the microphone as played at Monday’s meeting, but telling Roskoski he could “be heard saying ‘God damn b**ch’” and later claiming he said, “I hope no one goes in the ditch.”
Mountain Iron City Council meetings are recorded on video and archived on DVDs and also posted on the Mesabi Community TV website.
During the recording of the Jan. 3 meeting, around the 23 1/3-minute mark, Roskoski turns to Public Works Director Tim Satrang following the conclusion of the director’s report, asking about repairs to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Satrang responds that the parts Roskoski was concerned about being replaced would be replaced.
Anderson then struck the gavel, saying: “Thank you. We’re going to move on now.”
As the mayor attempted to call on the library director/special events coordinator for her report, Roskoski loudly interrupted, looking at the mayor and saying, “Please, this is a $50,000 project,” before turning to Satrang, to his right, and saying, “you may have to replace a crankshaft with would probably double the cost of that.”
Anderson then struck the gavel once more to move the meeting forward and Roskoski interrupted again, saying, “I’ve been doing this kind of work since I was 14 years old, and I’m old now.”
When Anderson again starts to talk about the library report—and as the camera pans toward the mayor—a word that sounds like the derogatory term referenced in the resolution can be heard off camera.
Stanaway then pipes up: “Excuse me, Mr. Roskoski, what was that comment?”
Roskoski replies: “I don’t want somebody to get stuck in the ditch.”
“That was not what your comment was,” Stanaway responds emphatically. “That was uncalled for, Mr. Roskoski.”
During Monday’s meeting, Roskoski heavily touted his longtime service to the community and council, saying he always has the citizens’ and city government’s best interests in mind.
Roskoski said to the mayor, “I often get stopped by you from the pounding of the gavel,” and further stated that: “If I ask a question, or if I make a comment, I get gaveled by you, Mayor, or picked on by Councilor Prebeg.”
“You make yourself look like the ‘wonder boy’ of the Mountain Iron City Council,” Stanaway said to Roskoski, just before asking him whether or not he had called the mayor the derogatory term at the early-January meeting.
Prebeg further commented that Roskoski “likes to give history lessons,” before bringing up some of Roskoski’s history with the council and city.
Prebeg said Roskoski was “convicted of trespassing,” leading to the first censure in October 2009.
According to a Mesabi Daily News story, the 2009 censure resolution criticized Roskoski for his “repeated actions” during two and a half years that resulted in two misdemeanor trespassing convictions on land owned by Richard Strumbell, which was leased to P & H Minepro.
Roskoski was sentenced by Judge James Florey to a stayed sentence of 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. The city councilor said at past meetings that added noise and dust from the P & H operation was disturbing to nearby residences, of which his home is included.
The 2009 censure resolution said the council found Roskoski’s behavior “totally inappropriate and improper for an elected official representing our city and its citizens.” Legal and law enforcement costs in prosecuting those infractions were a $11,222 cost to the city.
Prebeg noted that Roskoski was also convicted of a dog attack near his home.
According to a Mesabi Daily News story, a six-person jury took just over an hour to convict Roskoski in 2012 on two misdemeanor counts—public nuisance and disorderly conduct—resulting from charges from an incident on March 27, 2011, when a German shepherd owned by the Roskoski family allegedly attacked a Labrador owned by Mountain Iron resident Mark Pucel on command in a wooded area near Carnation Avenue.
According to witnesses, Roskoski yelled “sic them” before the dog attacked.
During the trial, special prosecutor Bruce Williams said Roskoski testified that the German shepherd in question was with him at a cabin on Lake Vermilion on the day of the attack and that his wife, Nancy Roskoski, said her husband hadn’t left the house that day.
According to the newspaper story: “I said (during opening arguments) that it was going to come down to something very important, credibility,” Williams said. “You have to get down deep in the barrel of life to get family members to lie for you. Ed Roskoski did that yesterday. It’s sad.”
Roskoski said Monday night that he “came prepared” for attacks against his character, denying other accusations, such as Former City Councilor Steve Skogman’s implication at a 2021 city council meeting that Roskoski at one point had “written a letter to myself” regarding city business.
Roskoski also defended the dog attack, accusing St. Louis County Sheriff Sgt. John Backman at the time of “manipulating the system.”
Prebeg responded to Roskoski’s comments, “you can fight the fight,” but pointed out Roskoski was convicted for all of those previous incidents. “You were found guilty.”
Prebeg also addressed Roskoski, saying the counselor has never shown remorse or ever apologized for his “bad conduct,” including the legal costs to the city.
