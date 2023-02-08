MOUNTAIN IRON—Counselor Ed Roskoski was censured at Monday’s Mountain Iron City Council meeting, after being confronted directly and neither confirming nor denying the accusation that he called Mayor Peggy Anderson a “b**ch” at the Jan. 3 council meeting.

The official city reprimand was the second time Roskoski has been censured for misconduct within the year and the third time during his many years serving on and off the council.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments