Mountain Iron-Buhl Public Schools is joining a growing statewide trend.

The 530-student district has hired a social worker.

Alicia Isom, a native of Little Falls who now lives in Mountain Iron, will provide services this school year to students and parents within the district.

“I think for us it was something both the teaching staff and administration requested as a need for our students,” Jennifer Tiedeman, Mountain Iron-Buhl school board chair said. “Having someone who is qualified will really help out.”

Social workers are increasingly being hired in public schools to assist students with social and emotional needs and to serve as an additional line of communication between districts and parents.

Part of each social worker's job is also to connect parents with non-school resources.

Isom has about seven years experience working with youth in different settings and holds a masters degree in social work from St. Cloud State University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in sociology.

Isom said she's looking forward to building relationships with MI-B students, parents and district staff.

“What really attracted me to this school specifically was the size of the school,” Isom said. “It's a good opportunity to support students, parents, and teachers in a small setting.”

Mountain Iron-Buhl Public Schools is funding the at-will, non-tenured position using COVID funding, Reggie Engebritson, superintendent of Mountain Iron-Buhl and St. Louis County Schools said.

“We've been talking about hiring a social worker,” Engebritson said. “This gave us an opportunity to move forward.”

Public schools across the Iron Range and the state have year-by-year been adding social workers to staffs.

In the 2017-2018 school year, 1,246 social workers were employed in state public schools, according to the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board.

In 2020-2021, the number increased to 1,401.

“We're starting to see more social workers hired,” Brian Yuretich, executive director of the Northland Learning Center in Virginia, which works with school districts across the region. “Districts are hiring social workers as a kind of a bridge between the community and school. We're seeing more and more families that need that support and connection.”

St. Louis County Schools last year hired three social workers to serve at its Cherry, North Woods and South Ridge campuses.

This year, the district is adding a fourth social worker for its Northeast Range campus and Tower-Soudan Elementary campus, Engebritson said.

“The principals have really enjoyed having them be a part of the team,” Engebritson said. “They've helped connect community resources and work with the social and emotional needs of students.”

Several other public schools on the Iron Range have done the same.

International Falls several years ago hired a social worker, Yuretich said.

Mesabi East hired a social worker two years ago, according to former Superintendent Gregg Allen.

Nashwauk-Keewatin has had a social worker for about five years, Superintendent Rae Villebrun said.

Hibbing Public Schools hired one social worker in August 2019, Superintendent Rick Aldrich said. The district hopes to hire two additional social workers before the beginning of this school year, he said.

Chisholm Public Schools utilizes Northland Learning Center psychologists, Superintendent Adrian Norman said. Chisholm also uses social workers from the learning center to assist students who receive special education education services. The district doesn't have its own social workers, he said.

Greenway Public Schools has several social workers, Superintendent Lee Warne said.

The unusual learning circumstances of the 2020-2021 school year resulted in added stress on students everywhere, Warne said.

Rock Ridge Public Schools doesn't have social workers, Superintendent Noel Schmidt said.

However, the district has a 'Check and Connect,' program geared to improve student attendance and reduce truancy, Schmidt said. The program is funded for three years through St. Louis County.

Rock Ridge also has a 'Positive Community Norms,” five-year grant through the Minnesota Department of Human Services to help reduce youth alcohol and drug use, Schmidt said.

Grand Rapids Public Schools did not return an email for comment,

Tiedeman says Mountain Iron-Buhl Public Schools anticipate the hiring of Isom to be an asset to students, parents and the district.

“We're hoping this will be a nice addition to our school,” Tiedeman said. “We're hoping for success.”