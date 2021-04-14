Motorcycle enthusiasts hold charity event for Special Olympics

From left: Jeff (Shag) Serich, I.R.M.C., Pastor Chris Champion, North Star Church, Renee Heino, Hibbing/Chisholm Rangers and Matt (Tin Man) Maki, Credence Riders M/M.

 Photo submitted

HIBBING — The Hibbing Memorial Building was swarmed by motorcycle enthusiasts last Saturday when local area motorcycle clubs teamed up with the North Star Church of Hibbing to put on the Northern Minnesota M/C Swap Meet 2021. They were joined by hundreds of vendors and motorcycle enthusiasts who came to buy, sell and swap motorcycle parts and accessories. This was a charity event to Benefit Special Olympics of Minnesota. All in all, the Northern Minnesota M/C Swap Meet raised $5,000 and presented a check to Hibbing/Chisholm Rangers Minnesota Special Olympics. Special Olympics Minnesota enhances the human potential and quality of life for children and adults with intellectual disabilities by offering year-round sports training and competition. By sharing their joy and courage, our athletes inspire the human spirit in all of us.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments