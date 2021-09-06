ELY — A 70-year-old Babbitt man suffered non-life threatening injuries Saturday afternoon in a one-motorcycle accident in Morse Township while trying to avoid a deer, a Minnesota State Patrol report said.
Lester Allan Parson of Babbitt was taken to Ely Bloomenson Hospital after the 12:23 p.m. crash.
Parson’s motorcycle was southbound on Highway 1 near milepost 293 when Parson saw a deer and attempted evasive maneuvers, which caused the motorcycle to skid across the northbound line and stop on the northbound shoulder.
Parson was wearing a helmet and road conditions were dry at the time.
The Babbitt Ambulance and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
