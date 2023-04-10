ELY—The Mother’s Day Tea is more than just a fundraiser, according to Northern Lights Clubhouse Program Director Robyn Bertelsen.
“It’s a celebration of the power of community and the positive impact we can have on the lives of those affected by mental illness,” Bertelsen said. “We are committed to providing essential resources and support to help our members thrive, and we are grateful for the community’s involvement in this event.”
Northern Lights Clubhouse will hold its upcoming Mother’s Day Tea Fundraiser Sunday, May 14th, from 1-3 p.m. at The Hidden Valley Chalet in Ely.
The event aims to raise funds and awareness for the Clubhouse’s vital programs that assist adults recovering from and living with mental health challenges.
By participating in the fundraiser, people will help Clubhouse members and others in the community feel less alone and improve their overall health and wellbeing.
The Mother’s Day Tea Fundraiser will offer a delightful afternoon of tea, delicious treats, and engaging activities, all while supporting a worthy cause, Bertelsen said in an email.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the important work Northern Lights Clubhouse does for the community and enjoy a memorable day with their loved ones.
Tickets for the Mother’s Day Tea Fundraiser are priced at $20 per person and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/609497592707 or at the Clubhouse (41 E. Camp, Ely). All proceeds will directly benefit Northern Lights Clubhouse’s mental health recovery programs.
About Northern Lights Clubhouse:
Northern Lights Clubhouse is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting adults recovering from and living with mental health challenges through a range of programs and services. The Clubhouse’s mission is to empower its members, reduce isolation, and promote mental health recovery by fostering a supportive and inclusive community. With a focus on providing a safe and nurturing environment, Northern Lights Clubhouse helps members regain confidence, develop new skills, and build lasting relationships.
For more information about Northern Lights Clubhouse or the Mother’s Day Tea Fundraiser, please visit www.elynlc.org/ or contact Robyn Bertelsen at robynb@elywbd.org or 218-235-9539.
