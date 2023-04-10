ELY—The Mother’s Day Tea is more than just a fundraiser, according to Northern Lights Clubhouse Program Director Robyn Bertelsen.

“It’s a celebration of the power of community and the positive impact we can have on the lives of those affected by mental illness,” Bertelsen said. “We are committed to providing essential resources and support to help our members thrive, and we are grateful for the community’s involvement in this event.”

