Merritt School 4th grade students learn how to replant the flowers they have been growing for the past several weeks for mother’s day presents Friday morning at the Olcott Park Greenhouse in Virginia. The students grew their flowers from seeds and hand painted flower pots.
A Merritt School 4th grader carefully repots the sunflower she grew from a seed into a new, hand painted flower pot as part of a class project for Mother’s Day.
Photos by Mark Sauer.
