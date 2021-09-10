HIBBING — A defense lawyer representing Jerome Dionte Spann in his murder trial has told the presiding judge she would file her written closing argument more than a week out from the originally set deadline, going against the court’s wishes to finally close out a case pending for nearly three years.
The lawyer, Elizabeth Polling, and her colleague, Hannah Forti, defended Spann in his recent three day bench trial in St. Louis County District Court in Hibbing. Spann, 32, stands accused of fatally shooting Jeryel McBeth and injuring Jamien Stuckey on Christmas Day in 2018. He faces life in prison if convicted of premeditated first-degree murder, intentional second-degree murder and first-degree assault.
At the close of the trial, District Judge Rachel Sullivan scolded the defense lawyers and the lead prosecutor for requesting more time to file their written closing arguments. “This case has been pending for a very long time and everyone involved deserves a resolution in this,” she said in court. She scheduled out deadlines for the prosecutor on Sept. 1, followed by the defense lawyer on Sept. 8 and the state’s rebuttal on Sept. 13.
On Tuesday, Polling wrote to the judge asking if they could hold a hearing this week in an effort to move her deadline to Sept. 13. But then, she did not attend a hearing scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
“I am not able to appear at that time, as I have 25 hearings on the calendar this morning, many of which are in custody, and I will not be concluded by that time,” she wrote in a court filing that morning.
She continued, “I believe it is of the utmost importance that Mr. Spann receive the best representation possible, and thus I am compelled to request leave of the court for an extension of time to file closing argument.”
The court granted Polling’s extension until Thursday, Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Nate Stumme confirmed via email later that day. But then, she filed a notice “indicating that they would be filing their closing argument without regard to the court’s deadline,” he added.
The prosecutor was referring to Polling’s filing a “notice of intent to file closing argument,” in which she described pushing out her deadline to “on or before” Sept. 17.
In the filing, she opined that the initial deadline “is not adequate to provide proper and necessary preparation” of the closing argument consistent with the Rules of Professional Responsibility and the Sixth Amendment.
“My opinion is based on the evidence in the case and my assessment of the time required to properly analyze and argue the facts presented, performance and management of other constitutionally required duties, and the constraints of finite beings in the physical universe,” she wrote.
The Mesabi Tribune made several attempts to reach out to Polling, but did not receive a response as of press time Friday.
Meanwhile, Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Jessica Fralich has filed her closing argument on deadline, arguing that Spann had motive to kill McBeth in Hibbing.
In her filing, she opined that the evidence proved Spann was carrying a concealed weapon and “stalking” McBeth, before he shot him dead, and injured Stuckey that Christmas, after a quarrel the previous night.
“The totality of the evidence shows beyond a reasonable doubt that Jerome Spann made the conscious decision to kill Jeryel McBeth by stopping to confront him, walking half a block to come within three or four feet of McBeth and by emptying a five-shot revolver and hitting McBeth three times,” she wrote. “Jerome Spann’s efforts to evade capture and conceal his location after the shooting are additional evidence of premeditation.”
